This Cookies Policy ("Policy") describes how Clideo Limited in Cyprus ("Company", "we", "us", "our") uses cookies on https://clideo.com ("Site").

About Cookies

Cookies are small data files stored on the hard drive of your computer or mobile device by a website.

We classify cookies as follows:

By origin:

First-party cookies: These cookies are served by us to your computer or mobile device and are used only by us to recognize your device when it revisits our Site.

By duration:

Session cookies: Temporary cookies that are deleted when you close your browser or end your user session. For example, we use session cookies to protect against bots and maintain user sessions, enabling activities such as project work for unregistered users.

By purpose:

Essential (Necessary) cookies: These cookies help our Site function properly and allow you to use its features, such as accessing secure areas and ensuring content loads quickly. Without these cookies, we cannot provide the services you have requested.

Cookies We Use

Our Site uses the following cookies:

Essential (Necessary)

laravel_session : Provider: Clideo Type: First-party Expiration: 21 days Purpose: This cookie holds the session instance for unregistered users, allowing them to work with projects

:

remember_web_59ba36addc2b2f9401580f014c7f58ea4e30989d : Provider: Clideo Type: First-party Expiration: 13 months Purpose: This cookie keeps authorized users permanently logged in

:

XSRF-TOKEN : Provider: Clideo Type: First-party Expiration: 1 day Purpose: This cookie helps maintain site security by preventing Cross-Site Request Forgery attacks

:

__cf_bm : Provider: Pixabay Type: Third-party Expiration: 30 minutes Purpose: This Cloudflare cookie is set by Pixabay and used to distinguish between humans and bots

:

_cfuvid : Provider: Pixabay Type: Third-party Expiration: Session Purpose: This Cloudflare cookie is set by Pixabay and is used for bot protection, security, and performance

:

Analytics (Statistics) / Personalization (Preferences) / Functionality / Performance

cookiesConsent : Provider: Clideo Type: First-party Expiration: 6 months Purpose: This cookie stores the user's state regarding their cookie choices

:

_ga : Provider: Google Analytics Type: First-party Expiration: 13 months Purpose: This cookie is used by Google Analytics to distinguish unique users by assigning a randomly generated number as a client identifier. It is included in each page request in a site and used to calculate visitor, session and campaign data for the sites analytics reports

:

_ga_EFR5ZTGHFQ : Provider: Google Analytics Type: First-party Expiration: 13 months Purpose: This cookie is used by Google Analytics to collect data on the number of times a user has visited the website as well as dates for the first and most recent visit

:

_ga_JSWBEDHZCT : Provider: Google Analytics Type: First-party Expiration: 13 months Purpose: This cookie is used by Google Analytics to collect data on the number of times a user has visited the website as well as dates for the first and most recent visit

:

_gid : Provider: Google Analytics Type: First-party Expiration: 1 day Purpose: This cookie is set by Google Analytics. It stores and update a unique value for each page visited and is used to count and track page views and to distinguish users

:

_gat_UA-138284640-1 : Provider: Google Analytics Type: First-party Expiration: 1 minute Purpose: This cookie is set by Google Analytics and is used to throttle the request rate to the Google Analytics service on high traffic volume websites

:

__Secure-ENID : Provider: Google Type: Third-party Expiration: 13 months Purpose: This cookie is set by Google and is used to store user preferences and information, such as language preferences and customized search results

:

__Host-1PLSID : Provider: Google Type: Third-party Expiration: 1 month Purpose: Google cookie used for personalization and secure authentication, and ad targeting

:

__Host-3PLSID : Provider: Google Type: Third-party Expiration: 1 month Purpose: Google cookie used for personalization and secure authentication, and ad targeting

:

SOCS : Provider: Google Type: Third-party Expiration: 13 months Purpose: This cookie is set by Google and stores the user's cookie consent choices

:

__Secure-dbx_consent : Provider: Dropbox Type: Third-party Expiration: 6 months Purpose: This cookie is set by Dropbox and stores the user's cookie consent choices

:

last_active_linked_user_id : Provider: Dropbox Type: Third-party Expiration: 230 days Purpose: This cookie is set by Dropbox and stores the ID of the last active logged in user

:

last_active_role : Provider: Dropbox Type: Third-party Expiration: 230 days Purpose: This cookie is set by Dropbox and stores the account type of the last active logged in user

:

SnapABugHistory : Provider: Dropbox Type: Third-party Expiration: 230 days Purpose: This SnapEngage cookie is set by Dropbox and registers a unique ID that identifies the user's device in the event of online support chat assistance

:

SnapABugUserAlias : Provider: Dropbox Type: Third-party Expiration: 230 days Purpose: This SnapEngage cookie is set by Dropbox and stores a unique ID string for each support chat-box session

:

SnapABugVisit : Provider: Dropbox Type: Third-party Expiration: Session Purpose: This SnapEngage cookie is set by Dropbox and registers a unique ID identifying the user's device for online support chat

:

db-help-center-uid : Provider: Dropbox Type: Third-party Expiration: 5 months Purpose: This cookie is set by Dropbox and stores a unique user ID with a signature, allegedly for help center identification

:

Security / Personalization

ACCOUNT_CHOOSER : Provider: Google Type: Third-party Expiration: 1 month Purpose: This Google cookie simplifies account switching and personalizes the sign-in experience

:

SSID : Provider: Google Type: Third-party Expiration: 13 months Purpose: This cookie is set by Google and used for session management and user identification

:

SIDCC : Provider: Google Type: Third-party Expiration: 1 year Purpose: This cookie is set by Google and maintains user session state and preferences on Google services

:

LSID : Provider: Google Type: Third-party Expiration: 1 month Purpose: This cookie is set by Google and used for session management, security, fraud prevention and personalization

:

AEC : Provider: Google Type: Third-party Expiration: 3-6 months Purpose: This cookie is set by Google to ensure requests within a session are made by the user. It prevents malicious sites from acting on behalf of users and protects advertisers from fraudulent interactions

:

SID : Provider: Google Type: Third-party Expiration: 13 months Purpose: This cookie is set by Google and contains digitally signed and encrypted records of a user’s Google Account ID and most recent sign-in time and is used for security purposes

:

HSID : Provider: Google Type: Third-party Expiration: 13 months Purpose: This cookie is set by Google and contains digitally signed and encrypted records of a user’s Google Account ID and most recent sign-in time and is used for security purposes

:

OTZ : Provider: Google Type: Third-party Expiration: 1 month Purpose: Google session cookie for session management, security and fraud prevention, and assists with two-factor authentication

:

__Host-js_csrf : Provider: Dropbox Type: Third-party Expiration: 1 year Purpose: This cookie is set by Dropbox and is used for the 'Save to Dropbox' functionality. This cookie ensures visitor browsing-security by preventing cross-site request forgery

:

__Host-ss : Provider: Dropbox Type: Third-party Expiration: 1 year Purpose: This cookie is set by Dropbox to determine the visitor's preferred language and country-setting of the visitor

:

locale : Provider: Dropbox Type: Third-party Expiration: 1 month / 9 months Purpose: This cookie is set by Dropbox and stores user's preferred locales

:

gvc : Provider: Dropbox Type: Third-party Expiration: 6 months Purpose: This cookie is set by Dropbox and allegedly store's persistent anonymous identifier assigned to the browser/device

:

Marketing / Advertising / Targeting / Tracking

_gcl_au : Provider: Google Type: First-party Expiration: 3 month / 6 months / 13 months Purpose: Google tracking cookie used for experimenting with advertisement efficiency across websites using their services

:

ar_debug : Provider: Google Analytics Type: Third-party Expiration: 2 months Purpose: This cookie is set by Google and used for cross-site ad debugging

:

__Secure-1PAPISID : Provider: Google Type: Third-party Expiration: 13 months Purpose: Google cookie that tracks user preferences and behavior across Google services to personalize ads and content

:

__Secure-3PAPISID : Provider: Google Type: Third-party Expiration: 13 months Purpose: Google cookie that tracks user preferences and behavior across third-party websites that use Google services to personalize ads and content, sharing data with Google and its partners

:

__Secure-1PSID : Provider: Google Type: Third-party Expiration: 13 months Purpose: Google cookie used for user identification and personalization across Google services

:

__Secure-3PSID : Provider: Google Type: Third-party Expiration: 13 months Purpose: Google cookie used for user identification and personalization across third-party websites

:

__Secure-1PSIDCC : Provider: Google Type: Third-party Expiration: 1 year Purpose: Google cookie that tracks user preferences and behavior across Google services to personalize ads and content, sharing data with third-party websites that use Google tools

:

__Secure-3PSIDCC : Provider: Google Type: Third-party Expiration: 1 year Purpose: Google cookie that tracks user preferences and behavior across third-party websites that use Google services to personalize ads and content, sharing data with Google and its partners

:

__Secure-1PSIDTS : Provider: Google Type: Third-party Expiration: 1 year Purpose: Google cookie used for personalization and tracking across Google services

:

__Secure-3PSIDTS : Provider: Google Type: Third-party Expiration: 1 year Purpose: Google cookie used for personalization and tracking across third-party websites

:

NID : Provider: Google Type: Third-party Expiration: 6 months Purpose: This cookie is set by Google and is used to show Google ads in Google services for signed-out users

:

APISID : Provider: Google Type: Third-party Expiration: 13 months Purpose: Google cookie used for personalization and targeted advertising on Google services

:

SAPISID : Provider: Google Type: Third-party Expiration: 13 months Purpose: Google cookie used for personalization and targeted advertising on Google services

:

jar : Provider: Dropbox Type: Third-party Expiration: 5 months Purpose: This cookie is set by Dropbox and stores unique user ID in encoded way for unknown purpose

:

bjar : Provider: Dropbox Type: Third-party Expiration: 5 months Purpose: This cookie is set by Dropbox and stores a unique user ID, session ID, user role, and team affiliation in an encoded format for an unknown purpose

:

dbx_js_analytics_id : Provider: Dropbox Type: Third-party Expiration: 190 days Purpose: This cookie is set by Dropbox and stores unique user ID for analytics purposes

:

t : Provider: Dropbox Type: Third-party Expiration: 1 year Purpose: This cookie is set by Dropbox and tracks websites the user has visited that use Dropbox services

:

coveo_visitorId : Provider: Dropbox Type: Third-party Expiration: 1 year Purpose: This Coveo cookie is set by Dropbox and stores a unique user ID for marketing purposes

:

Unclassified

__Host-GAPS : Provider: Google Type: Third-party Expiration: 1 month Purpose: This cookie is set by Google, it's purpose is currently inconclusive

:

DV : Provider: Google Type: Third-party Expiration: 1 year Purpose: This cookie is set by Google, it's purpose is currently inconclusive

:

S : Provider: Google Type: Third-party Expiration: Session Purpose: This cookie is set by Google, it's purpose is currently inconclusive

:

__Host-logged-out-session : Provider: Dropbox Type: Third-party Expiration: Session Purpose: This cookie is set by Dropbox, it's purpose is currently inconclusive

:

g_state : Provider: Dropbox Type: Third-party Expiration: 160 days Purpose: This cookie is set by Dropbox, it's purpose is currently inconclusive

:

lid : Provider: Dropbox Type: Third-party Expiration: 5 months Purpose: This cookie is set by Dropbox, it's purpose is currently inconclusive

:

trusted_149627233 : Provider: Dropbox Type: Third-party Expiration: 13 months Purpose: This cookie is set by Dropbox, it's purpose is currently inconclusive

:

_iidt : Provider: Dropbox Type: Third-party Expiration: 5 months Purpose: This cookie is set by Dropbox, it's purpose is currently inconclusive

:

_vid_t : Provider: Dropbox Type: Third-party Expiration: 5 months Purpose: This cookie is set by Dropbox, it's purpose is currently inconclusive

:

blid : Provider: Dropbox Type: Third-party Expiration: 5 months Purpose: This cookie is set by Dropbox, it's purpose is currently inconclusive

:

preauth : Provider: Dropbox Type: Third-party Expiration: Session Purpose: This cookie is set by Dropbox, it's purpose is currently inconclusive

:

Here are some helpful links about third-party cookies, including their functionality and how to manage them:

General Google ad settings (personalization): https://myadcenter.google.com/customize

https://myadcenter.google.com/customize Google Analytics opt-out browser add-on: https://tools.google.com/dlpage/gaoptout

https://tools.google.com/dlpage/gaoptout Google Privacy & Terms page (managing cookies): https://policies.google.com/technologies/cookies?hl=en-US

https://policies.google.com/technologies/cookies?hl=en-US Dropbox Cookies Policy: https://help.dropbox.com/security/cookies

Managing Cookies

You can accept, block, or delete cookies at any moment.

Note that if you delete or block essential cookies, you may experience some inconvenience in your use of our Site. For example, we may not be able to recognize your computer or mobile device, so you may need to log in every time you visit our Site, or you will lose access to your projects.

Site cookies settings

When you first visit our Site, you will see a cookie pop-up. This pop-up provides initial information about our use of cookies and gives you options to control your preferences.

The pop-up includes options such as "Manage" and "Accept all". Through the "Manage" option, you can select or deselect specific categories of non-essential cookies or reject all of them.

We will store your consent for a period of six months. You can change or withdraw your consent at any time by deleting cookies through your browser settings.

Browser cookie settings

You can also manage cookies by blocking or deleting them through your web browser. Many browsers accept cookies by default unless you adjust the relevant settings.

Here are some useful links with instructions on how to manage cookies in common browsers:

Accessibility and Updates

This Policy can be found on our website, typically linked in the footer and a pop-up when you first visit us. We regularly review and update this policy to reflect changes in our cookie usage and applicable regulations. The date at the top indicates when the most recent version came into effect.

Contact Us

If you have any questions or comments regarding this Policy on how we use cookies on our Site, you may contact us by any of the following means: