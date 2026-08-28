Introduction

This Refund Policy applies to subscription plan fees purchased directly from Clideo Ltd. Capitalized terms not defined in this Refund Policy have the meanings given to them in our Terms of Use ("Terms"). This Refund Policy forms part of and should be read together with the Terms.

Subscriptions

The free subscription plan allows you to evaluate and test most functionality before purchase.

Once purchased, the subscription can be canceled at any time to prevent future renewals. You can cancel at any time before the end of the current subscription period via the website's settings page or by contacting our support team to request a cancellation.

Except where required by applicable law, subscription fees are non-refundable. Nothing in this Refund Policy limits any mandatory consumer rights under applicable law.

Circumstances That Do Not Qualify for a Refund

The following circumstances do not qualify for a refund.

Change of mind or changed circumstances. You changed your mind, no longer need or like the Services, found or prefer another service, did not use or only partially used the premium features, or purchased the subscription for a project or deadline that no longer applies.

You changed your mind, no longer need or like the Services, found or prefer another service, did not use or only partially used the premium features, or purchased the subscription for a project or deadline that no longer applies. Failure to cancel. You forgot to cancel the subscription before renewal or canceled it only after the renewal charge was incurred.

You forgot to cancel the subscription before renewal or canceled it only after the renewal charge was incurred. Features and expectations. You are dissatisfied with the functionality, the expected functionality was not described on the Pricing page, or you did not review the available features and limitations before purchasing.

You are dissatisfied with the functionality, the expected functionality was not described on the Pricing page, or you did not review the available features and limitations before purchasing. Use of premium features. You used one of the premium features, including but not limited to, processing or exporting a file without the Clideo watermark.

You used one of the premium features, including but not limited to, processing or exporting a file without the Clideo watermark. Uploading or downloading time. You are dissatisfied with upload or download speed where it is affected by circumstances outside our reasonable control, including your Internet connection, Internet service provider, device, browser, operating system, local network, file size or format, or a third-party storage or transfer service.

You are dissatisfied with upload or download speed where it is affected by circumstances outside our reasonable control, including your Internet connection, Internet service provider, device, browser, operating system, local network, file size or format, or a third-party storage or transfer service. Processing time. You are dissatisfied with the processing time, which is longer than expected due to file duration, resolution, format, encoding requirements, the selected operation, available processing capacity, or other technical factors.

You are dissatisfied with the processing time, which is longer than expected due to file duration, resolution, format, encoding requirements, the selected operation, available processing capacity, or other technical factors. Unsupported or unreadable files. The Services cannot process a file because it is corrupted, incomplete, password-protected, unreadable, or incompatible with the technical requirements indicated for the relevant feature.

The Services cannot process a file because it is corrupted, incomplete, password-protected, unreadable, or incompatible with the technical requirements indicated for the relevant feature. Temporary technical problems. You experience a temporary error, interruption, maintenance period, or other technical problem that is resolved within a reasonable period or does not materially prevent use of the purchased Services.

You experience a temporary error, interruption, maintenance period, or other technical problem that is resolved within a reasonable period or does not materially prevent use of the purchased Services. Deadlines or resulting losses. You miss a personal, professional, or commercial deadline or experience a resulting loss because of processing time or temporary unavailability. Any liability relating to such circumstances is governed by the Disclaimers and Liabilities provisions of the Terms.

Contact Information

For questions about refunds or your subscriptions, contact us through one of the following methods: