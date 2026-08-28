Introduction and definitions

These Terms of Use ("Terms") are between you and Clideo Ltd. ("Company", "we", "us", or "our") and govern your access to and use of our website, online video editing products, services, and mobile applications ("Services"). By accessing or using the Services, you agree to be bound by these Terms. If you do not agree to these Terms, you may not access or use the Services.

The Privacy Policy is incorporated into these Terms by reference.

Eligibility and Account Information

You must be at least 13 years old to use the Services. If you have not reached the age at which you may enter into a binding agreement in your jurisdiction, you may use the Services only with the permission of your parent or legal guardian.

Certain features of the Services may require you to create an account. You agree to provide accurate, current, and complete account information and to keep it up to date. You are responsible for maintaining the confidentiality of your account credentials and for activities that you authorize through your account. You must promptly notify us if you become aware of any unauthorized access to or use of your account. We are not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from unauthorized use of your account.

Services

You can access and use the Services free of charge, or purchase a subscription plan to access premium features.

Subscriptions

We offer monthly and annual subscription plans. The billing period, price, included premium features, credit allocations, and other plan details are displayed on our Pricing page.

Prices and taxes. We may change subscription prices at any time. Price changes will not affect amounts already paid and will apply to subsequent purchases or renewals. The total amount payable, including applicable VAT or other taxes, will be displayed at checkout.

We may change subscription prices at any time. Price changes will not affect amounts already paid and will apply to subsequent purchases or renewals. The total amount payable, including applicable VAT or other taxes, will be displayed at checkout. Credits. Subscription plans may include credit tiers that can be used for certain features in the Services, including but not limited to AI-powered features. Credit consumption depends on factors including, but not limited to, the type of feature, type of action performed, the AI model used, the complexity of the request, and applicable third-party service provider rates, and is subject to change at any time without prior notice. Unused credits do not carry over between subscription periods and are non-refundable.

Subscription plans may include credit tiers that can be used for certain features in the Services, including but not limited to AI-powered features. Credit consumption depends on factors including, but not limited to, the type of feature, type of action performed, the AI model used, the complexity of the request, and applicable third-party service provider rates, and is subject to change at any time without prior notice. Unused credits do not carry over between subscription periods and are non-refundable. Plan contents. We may add, remove, or modify the features, usage limits, credit allocations, and other benefits included in a subscription plan. Any feature or benefit described as "unlimited", or for which no specific limit is stated, is subject to the Fair use and service availability provisions of these Terms.

We may add, remove, or modify the features, usage limits, credit allocations, and other benefits included in a subscription plan. Any feature or benefit described as "unlimited", or for which no specific limit is stated, is subject to the Fair use and service availability provisions of these Terms. Automatic billing and renewal. Subscription fees are billed in advance. Monthly subscriptions automatically renew monthly, and annual subscriptions automatically renew annually, unless canceled before the applicable renewal date.

Subscription fees are billed in advance. Monthly subscriptions automatically renew monthly, and annual subscriptions automatically renew annually, unless canceled before the applicable renewal date. Cancellation. You may cancel your subscription at any time to prevent future renewals. You can cancel at any time before your current subscription period ends via your profile's settings page or by contacting our support team. You will continue to have access to the premium features until the end of the current subscription period.

You may cancel your subscription at any time to prevent future renewals. You can cancel at any time before your current subscription period ends via your profile's settings page or by contacting our support team. You will continue to have access to the premium features until the end of the current subscription period. Refunds. Except where required by applicable law, subscription fees are non-refundable. Please review our Refund Policy before purchasing.

We may notify you of material changes affecting our subscription plans. Where required by applicable law, we will provide notice in the required manner and timeframe.

Acceptable Use Policy

Your use of the Services is subject to the Acceptable Use Policy. You may not use the Services, or assist another person in using the Services, for any of the following activities.

Account and access abuse. You may not:

access or use another person's account without permission;

share your account credentials or allow another person to use your account;

provide false or misleading account information; or

create or use multiple accounts to circumvent usage limits, subscription requirements, enforcement actions, or other restrictions.

System and service abuse. You may not:

interfere with or disrupt the operation or security of the Services;

use bots, scripts, scrapers, crawlers, or other automated means to access the Services unless expressly authorized by us;

impose an unreasonable or disproportionately large load on our systems or the systems of our service providers;

bypass usage limits, paywalls, watermarks, safety systems, access controls, or other technical restrictions; or

upload, transmit, or link to malware or other content intended to damage or disrupt a software or application, device, network, or service.

Illegal and harmful content. You may not use the Services to upload, store, process, create, or distribute content that:

is unlawful or promotes or facilitates terrorism, violence, self-harm, exploitation, or other illegal activity;

constitutes child sexual abuse material or otherwise sexually exploits or endangers minors;

is threatening, harassing, defamatory, fraudulent, or intended to deceive, impersonate, or harm another person or mislead the public;

uses or imitates another person's image, voice, likeness, identity, or other personal attributes without the rights or informed consent required by applicable law;

promotes hatred, violence, or unlawful discrimination;

falsely presents content as authoritative medical, legal, or financial advice in a manner intended or likely to cause harm;

contains malware, exploits, or instructions intended to facilitate illegal activity or harm or disrupt persons, devices, networks, or services; or

infringes any copyright, trademark, trade secret, privacy, publicity, or other third-party right, unless you have the necessary rights or permissions.

Fair use and service availability. We strive to provide a reliable experience for all users and may monitor usage patterns and resource consumption to identify excessive or disproportionate use, as reasonably determined by the Company, that affects, or may affect, the availability, stability, performance, or security of the Services. If a user or group of users consumes a disproportionate amount of processing capacity or other technical resources, we may apply one or more preventive measures or limitations to ensure that the Services remain available to other users, including:

File uploads: limiting the number of files that may be uploaded or processed within a specified period;

limiting the number of files that may be uploaded or processed within a specified period; File size: limiting the maximum size of files that may be uploaded or processed;

limiting the maximum size of files that may be uploaded or processed; Computationally-expensive features, including AI-powered features: limiting the duration of files that may be processed, the number or frequency of processing operations, the amount of credits available, or the total volume of data that may be processed within a specified period;

limiting the duration of files that may be processed, the number or frequency of processing operations, the amount of credits available, or the total volume of data that may be processed within a specified period; Technical resources: limiting concurrent operations, processing frequency or priority, storage, bandwidth, or other technical resources;

limiting concurrent operations, processing frequency or priority, storage, bandwidth, or other technical resources; Access restrictions: temporarily limiting access to particular features or, in extreme or repeated cases, suspending or terminating access to the Services in accordance with the Termination provisions of these Terms; and

temporarily limiting access to particular features or, in extreme or repeated cases, suspending or terminating access to the Services in accordance with the Termination provisions of these Terms; and Other measures: applying any other reasonable measures or limitations that we consider necessary to protect the availability, stability, performance, or security of the Services.

You may not circumvent or attempt to circumvent these measures, including by creating or using multiple accounts, purchasing multiple subscriptions for the purpose of avoiding applicable restrictions, sharing accounts, or using an unreasonable number of devices.

Content and Intellectual Property

User content. You retain any rights that you have in any content or materials that you upload, import, submit, record, create, or edit through the Services ("User Content"). We do not claim ownership of your User Content.

You grant us a limited, non-exclusive, worldwide, royalty-free license to host, store, process, modify, and transmit your User Content solely as reasonably necessary to provide the Services.

Content exported using the free version of the Services may include our watermark. The watermark indicates only that the content was edited or processed using the Services. It does not mean that we created, produced, sponsored, endorsed, approved, or verified the content.

Our rights. We and our licensors retain all rights in the Services, including our software, interfaces, designs, templates, logos, trademarks, branding, and watermark.

You may use the Services for lawful personal or commercial content-creation activities, but you may not resell, sublicense, rent, lease, distribute, or otherwise provide access to the Services to another person for commercial gain without our prior written consent.

Third-party content. The Services may include images, videos, GIFs, audio, templates, and other materials supplied by third parties. These materials remain subject to the applicable provider's license terms, and you are responsible for ensuring that your use complies with those terms. Our Services may also contain links to, integrations with, or information concerning third-party websites, applications, products, services, or materials. We do not control or endorse them and do not guarantee their availability, accuracy, completeness, quality, currency, legality, licensing, security, terms, or privacy practices. Opinions, statements, or other information provided by third-party authors are their own and do not necessarily reflect our views, recommendations, or any promises.

AI Features

AI Providers and User Content. Certain features of the Services use artificial intelligence or generative models ("AI Feature") that may be provided by us or through a third-party AI service provider whose technology we use to provide AI Features ("AI Provider"). When you use an AI Feature, the User Content you submit, including images, videos, audio, recordings, text, or prompts, may be transmitted to and processed by the relevant AI Provider to provide the requested AI Feature. AI Providers process User Content only as necessary to provide the requested AI Feature. Additional information about the processing of personal data is available in our Privacy Policy.

Rights in Output. As between you and the Company, we do not claim ownership of the AI-generated or AI-modified content ("Output"). Subject to applicable law, these Terms, and any third-party terms disclosed for the relevant AI Feature, you may use Output, including for commercial purposes.

Output limitations and your responsibility. Output may be inaccurate, incomplete, misleading, or not unique, and the same or similar Output may be provided to other users. We do not guarantee that Output is original, non-infringing, eligible for copyright or other intellectual property protection, or suitable for your intended purpose. You are responsible for reviewing Output and ensuring that your use, publication, or distribution of it complies with applicable law, these Terms, and third-party rights.

Disclaimers and Liabilities

Disclaimers. The Services are provided "as is" and "as available", without warranties of any kind, whether express, implied, or statutory, including warranties of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, availability, security, title, and non-infringement. We do not warrant that the Services will meet your requirements, operate without interruption or errors, or produce accurate or reliable results. You assume full responsibility and risk of loss resulting from your downloading and/or use of files, information, content, or other material obtained from the service. Some jurisdictions limit or do not permit disclaimers of warranty, so this provision may not apply to you.

Limitation of liability. To the extent permitted by applicable law, the Company and its officers, directors, employees, agents, affiliates, licensors, and service providers will not be liable for any indirect, incidental, special, consequential, exemplary, or punitive damages, including loss of profits, data, use, goodwill, or other intangible losses, arising out of or relating to: (a) your access to or use of, or inability to access or use, the Services; (b) the use, loss, disclosure, or processing of User Content; or (c) the operation of the Services or the software and systems used to provide them, whether based on warranty, contract, tort (including negligence), or any other legal theory, even if we have been advised of the possibility of such damages. Some jurisdictions limit or do not permit disclaimers of liability, so this provision may not apply to you. The Company's aggregate liability shall not exceed the greater of (a) the amount paid by you during the twelve months preceding the claim or (b) EUR 100.

Indemnification. To the extent permitted by applicable law, you agree to indemnify, defend, and hold harmless the Company and its officers, directors, employees, and agents from and against any and all claims, damages, obligations, losses, liabilities, costs, or debt arising from: (a) your use of the Services; (b) your User Content; (c) your violation of these Terms; (d) your violation of any third-party right, including copyright, trademark, privacy, or publicity rights; and (e) any content you export from our Services.

General Provisions

Modifications. We may modify these Terms from time to time. The most current version of the Terms will always be available on the Company website. Your continued use of the Services after the effective date of the revised Terms constitutes your acceptance of the changes. If you do not agree to the revised Terms, you must stop using the Services and cancel any subscription before its next renewal.

Termination. You may stop using the Services at any time. If you have an active subscription, you must cancel it in accordance with these Terms to prevent future renewal charges. Stopping use of the Services or deleting your account does not, by itself, cancel your subscription or terminate these Terms. We may limit, suspend, or terminate your access to the Services if we reasonably believe that you have materially or repeatedly violated these Terms, used the Services fraudulently or abusively, created a security or legal risk, or if such action is required by applicable law.

Governing law. These Terms shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the Republic of Cyprus, without regard to its conflict of law provisions. Any dispute arising out of or relating to these Terms will be settled by arbitration in accordance with the rules of the International Chamber of Commerce. The arbitration will be held in Cyprus and the language of the arbitration will be English.

Assignment. You may not assign or transfer these Terms without our prior written consent, and any unauthorized assignment or delegation by you is void. We may assign or delegate these Terms, in whole or in part, to any person or entity at any time with or without your consent.

Severability. If any part of these Terms is held invalid or unenforceable, that portion of the Terms will be construed consistent with applicable law. The remaining portions will remain in full force and effect.

Waiver. Any failure on the part of the Company to enforce any provision of these Terms will not be considered a waiver of our right to enforce such provision. Our rights under these Terms will survive any termination of these Terms.

Notices. We may provide account, service, billing, legal, and other operational communications electronically, including by email or through the Services. Electronic communications satisfy any requirement that such communications be provided in writing, except where applicable law requires another form of communication. Notices to the Company made through the Service's e-mail and messaging system will not constitute legal notice to the Company or any of its officers, employees, agents or representatives in any situation where notice to the Company is required by contract or any law or regulation.

Entire agreement. These Terms, together with the Refund Policy, constitute the entire agreement between you and the Company regarding the Services and supersede any prior agreements or communications on the same subject matter.

Contact Information

For questions or comments regarding these Terms, please contact us by any of the following means: