Introduction

This privacy policy ("Policy") describes how Clideo Limited in Cyprus ("Company," "we," and "our") processes, collects, uses and shares personal data when using this website https://clideo.com (the "Site"). Please read the following information carefully to understand our practices regarding your personal data and how we will process data.

Purposes of Processing

What is personal data?

We collect information about you in a range of forms, including personal data. As used in this Policy, "personal data" is as defined in the General Data Protection Regulation, this includes any information which, either alone or in combination with other information we process about you, identifies you as an individual, including, for example, your name, postal address, email address and telephone number.

Why do we need your personal data?

We will only process your personal data in accordance with applicable data protection and privacy laws. We need certain personal data in order to provide you with access to the Site. If you registered with us, you will have been asked to tick to agree to provide this information in order to access our services, purchase our products, or view our content. This consent provides us with the legal basis we require under applicable law to process your data. You maintain the right to withdraw such consent at any time. If you do not agree to our use of your personal data in line with this Policy, please do not use our Site.

Collecting Your Personal Data

We collect information about you in the following ways:

Information You Give Us

This includes:

the personal data you provide when you register to use our Site, including your name, postal address, email address, telephone number, username, password and demographic information (such as your gender);

the personal data that may be contained in any video, comment or other submissions you upload or post to the Site;

the personal data you provide in connection with our rewards program and other promotions we run on the Site;

the personal data you provide when you report a problem with our Site or when we provide you with customer support;

the personal data you provide when you make a purchase through our Site; and

the personal data you provide when you correspond with us by phone, email or otherwise.

Information from Social Networking Sites

Our Site includes interfaces that allow you to connect with social networking sites (each a "SNS"). If you connect to a SNS through our Site, you authorize us to access, use and store the information that you agreed the SNS could provide to us based on your settings on that SNS. We will access, use and store that information in accordance with this Policy. You can revoke our access to the information you provide in this way at any time by amending the appropriate settings from within your account settings on the applicable SNS.

Information Automatically Collected

We automatically log information about you and your computer or mobile device when you access our Site. For example, when visiting our Site, we log your computer or mobile device operating system name and version, manufacturer and model, browser type, browser language, screen resolution, the website you visited before browsing to our Site, pages you viewed, how long you spent on a page, access times and information about your use of and actions on our Site. We collect this information about you using cookies.

Automated Decision Making and Profiling

We do not use your personal data for the purposes of automated decision-making. However, we may do so in order to fulfill obligations imposed by law, in which case we will inform you of any such processing and provide you with an opportunity to object.

Cookies

We use cookies and similar tracking technologies to operate our Site, enhance your browsing experience, analyze Site traffic, personalize content, and secure your sessions. For detailed information about the types of cookies we use and how you can manage them, refer to our Cookies Policy at https://clideo.com/cookies-policy.

Advertising

We may use other companies to serve third-party advertisements when you visit and use the Site. These companies may collect and use click stream information, browser type, time and date, subject of advertisements clicked or scrolled over during your visits to the Site and other websites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services likely to be of interest to you. These companies typically use tracking technologies to collect this information. Other companies' use of their tracking technologies is subject to their own privacy policies.

Using Your Personal Data

We may use your personal data as follows:

to operate, maintain, and improve our Site, products, and services;

to manage your account, including to communicate with you regarding your account, if you have an account on our Site;

to operate and administer our rewards program and other promotions you participate in on our Site;

to respond to your comments and questions and to provide customer service;

to send information including technical notices, updates, security alerts, and support and administrative messages;

with your consent, to send you marketing e-mails about upcoming promotions, and other news, including information about products and services offered by us and our affiliates. You may opt-out of receiving such information at any time: such marketing emails tell you how to "opt-out". Please note, even if you opt-out of receiving marketing emails, we may still send you non-marketing emails. Non-marketing emails include emails about your account with us (if you have one) and our business dealings with you;

to process payments you make via our Site;

as we believe necessary or appropriate (a) to comply with applicable laws; (b) to comply with lawful requests and legal process, including to respond to requests from public and government authorities; (c) to enforce our Policy; and (d) to protect our rights, privacy, safety or property, and/or that of you or others;

for analysis and study services; and

as described in the "Sharing of your Personal Data" section below.

Sharing Your Personal Data

We may share your personal data as follows:

Third Parties Designated by You. We may share your personal data with third parties where you have provided your consent to do so.

We may share your personal data with third parties where you have provided your consent to do so. Our Third Party Service Providers. We may share your personal data with our third party service providers who provide services such as data analysis, payment processing, information technology and related infrastructure provision, customer service, email delivery, auditing and other similar services.

We may share your personal data with our third party service providers who provide services such as data analysis, payment processing, information technology and related infrastructure provision, customer service, email delivery, auditing and other similar services. Third Party Sites. Our Site may contain links to third party websites and features. This Policy does not cover the privacy practices of such third parties. These third parties have their own privacy policies and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for their websites, features or policies. Please read their privacy policies before you submit any data to them.

User Generated Content

You may share personal data with us when you submit user generated content to our Site, including via our rewards program, forums, message boards and blogs on our Site. Please note that any information you post or disclose on our Site will become public information, and will be available to other users of our Site and to the general public. We urge you to be very careful when deciding to disclose your personal data, or any other information, on our Site. Such personal data and other information will not be private or confidential once it is published on our Site.

If you provide feedback to us, we may use and disclose such feedback on our Site, provided we do not associate such feedback with your personal data. If you have provided your consent to do so, we may post your first and last name along with your feedback on our Site. We will collect any information contained in such feedback and will treat the personal data in it in accordance with this Policy.

International Data Transfer

Your information, including personal data that we collect from you, may be transferred to, stored at and processed by us outside the country in which you reside, where data protection and privacy regulations may not offer the same level of protection as in other parts of the world. By accepting this Policy, you agree to this transfer, storing or processing. We will take all steps reasonably necessary to ensure that your data is treated securely and in accordance with this Policy.

Security

We seek to use reasonable organizational, technical and administrative measures to protect personal data within our organization. Unfortunately, no transmission or storage system can be guaranteed to be completely secure, and transmission of information via the internet is not completely secure. If you have reason to believe that your interaction with us is no longer secure (for example, if you feel that the security of any account you might have with us has been compromised), please immediately notify us of the problem by contacting us.

Retention

We will only retain your personal data as long as reasonably required for you to use the Site until you close your account/cancel your subscription unless a longer retention period is required or permitted by law (for example for regulatory purposes).

Our Policy on Children

Our Site is/are not directed to children under 16. If a parent or guardian becomes aware that his or her child has provided us with information without their consent, he or she should contact us. We will delete such information from our files as soon as reasonably practicable.

Your Rights

Opt-out. You may contact us anytime to opt-out of: (i) direct marketing communications; (ii) automated decision-making and/or profiling; (iii) our collection of sensitive personal data; (iv) any new processing of your personal data that we may carry out beyond the original purpose; or (v) the transfer of your personal data outside the EEA. Please note that your use of some of the Site may be ineffective upon opt-out.

You may contact us anytime to opt-out of: (i) direct marketing communications; (ii) automated decision-making and/or profiling; (iii) our collection of sensitive personal data; (iv) any new processing of your personal data that we may carry out beyond the original purpose; or (v) the transfer of your personal data outside the EEA. Please note that your use of some of the Site may be ineffective upon opt-out. Access. You may access the information we hold about you at any time via your profile/account or by contacting us directly.

You may access the information we hold about you at any time via your profile/account or by contacting us directly. Amend. You can also contact us to update or correct any inaccuracies in your personal data.

You can also contact us to update or correct any inaccuracies in your personal data. Move. Your personal data is portable – i.e. you to have the flexibility to move your data to other service providers as you wish.

Your personal data is portable – i.e. you to have the flexibility to move your data to other service providers as you wish. Erase and forget. In certain situations, for example, when the information we hold about you is no longer relevant or is incorrect, you can request that we erase your data.

Requesting to Access, Edit or Delete Your Personal Data

If you wish to exercise any of the above mentioned rights, please contact us by submitting your request in our online Help Center via the form available at https://help.clideo.com/hc/en-us/requests/new, by sending an email to support@clideo.com or by sending a letter by post to Clideo Ltd. In your request, please make clear: (i) what personal data is concerned; and (ii) which of the above rights you would like to enforce. For your protection, we may only implement requests with respect to the personal data associated with the particular email address that you use to send us your request, and we may need to verify your identity before implementing your request. We will try to comply with your request as soon as reasonably practicable and in any event, within one month of your request. Please note that we may need to retain certain information for recordkeeping purposes and/or to complete any transactions that you began prior to requesting such change or deletion.

Complaints

We are committed to resolve any complaints about our collection or use of your personal data. If you would like to make a complaint regarding this Policy or our practices in relation to your personal data, please contact us through the information listed on our website. We will reply to your complaint as soon as we can and in any event, within 30 days. We hope to resolve any complaint brought to our attention, however, if you feel that your complaint has not been adequately resolved, you reserve the right to contact your local data protection supervisory authority

Contact Information

If you have any questions or comments regarding this Privacy Policy or if you would like to exercise any of your rights for accessing, editing or deleting your personal data you may contact us by any of the following means:

Online Help Center: You may submit your request in our Help Center via the form available at https://help.clideo.com/hc/en-us/requests/new.

You may submit your request in our Help Center via the form available at https://help.clideo.com/hc/en-us/requests/new. Email: You may send an email to support@clideo.com with "Privacy Question" in the subject line.

We welcome your comments or questions about this Policy. You may contact us in writing or through our website.