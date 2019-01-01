Add Shapes to Video Online

Something as simple as adding geometric shapes can make any video more appealing. Shapes can be used either to create abstract looking backgrounds or as overlays to highlight key ideas or concepts, helping viewers better understand what is being presented. For example, circle or other shape overlays can indicate keywords or phrases in text information.

Many creators are wondering how to add shapes over the video. It often happens that such an idea comes during editing and finding a separate software for this might be challenging as not all video editors have the ability to add shapes, which can make things more complicated.

If you find yourself in such a situation and are looking for a solution, our video editor will provide it! This is an online tool in which you can not only add shapes when and as you need, but also make changes to many other aspects of your project.