Add Shapes to Video Online

Collection of Shapes

Browse our collection with shapes to find the perfect one for your project.

Completely Online

Everything is available right in your browser; the tool and shapes library require no installation.

For All Devices

Add shapes to your videos using our tool from any device that has an internet browser.

Easy-to-Use Tool

The tool is designed to be intuitive and user-friendly, ensuring finding and adding shapes is a breeze.

Data Protection

We offer top-tier file security, ensuring only you have access to your video project.

Various Types of Assets

You can also enhance your project with stickers, GIFs, emojis, or even upload your own assets.

How to use shapes

Something as simple as adding geometric shapes can make any video more appealing. Shapes can be used either to create abstract looking backgrounds or as overlays to highlight key ideas or concepts, helping viewers better understand what is being presented. For example, circle or other shape overlays can indicate keywords or phrases in text information.

Many creators are wondering how to add shapes over the video. It often happens that such an idea comes during editing and finding a separate software for this might be challenging as not all video editors have the ability to add shapes, which can make things more complicated.

If you find yourself in such a situation and are looking for a solution, our video editor will provide it! This is an online tool in which you can not only add shapes when and as you need, but also make changes to many other aspects of your project.

How to add shapes to your video

Step
1
Upload files
Click "Get started", then add all media files you need from your device or cloud storage account. To add various shapes, open the "Elements" tab in the menu on the left and select whichever one you like in the section with the corresponding name.
Step
2
Edit your video
Place and arrange the files on the timeline in the correct order. Resize the shapes by clicking them in the player and manually dragging their corners; similarly, drag them to change their position. You can also change their color and other settings in the tab that opens when they’re selected.
Step
3
Save the video
When you’re done, click "Export" at the top right and choose the option that suits you. After that, you can watch the preview to see how your video looks after editing. If you like it, click "Download" to save the video to your device or your cloud storage.
4.8 5,300 reviews
A most user-friendly, easy-to-manage app, and all online, so there is no downloading or anything complicated - and most of it is FREE too! It has so many features for creating video and audio projects, with clear instructions. Amazing.
Elaine
I am delighted with your website's video editing and image editing tools! The variety of features available is impressive, and the user-friendly interface makes the editing process a breeze. Keep up the fantastic work! Highly recommended!
Hamdy El Shimi
Clideo is a one-stop shop for your creative needs. It is the best because of various reasons. 1– easy to use. 2– perfect tools to work in videos and audio. 3– they are not greedy for money (this is the best thing), very genuine pricing plans for professionals.
Vishal Kukreti
Clideo.com is an awesome video-making site. I really love this all-in-one site for creating videos and all of its awesome features! There’s so much you can do for free which I really like and appreciate! Thanks, Clideo.com!
Dan Gersalia
The best video editor. I've already tried out a lot of video editors, but this is the best one. It has everything in there, unlike others that need a lot of other websites to do different things. Thank you so much.
Lucas Low

