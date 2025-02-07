Next, tap the + icon below to add a video from your phone. Use the "Videos" tab to find free stock clips for any project occasion.

Add a voice over

Our tool offers two convenient options for adding voiceovers to your videos. First, you can record your own voice for a personal touch. Alternatively, you can create a TTS (text-to-speech) voiceover, allowing for quick and easy narration without needing to record audio yourself.

To record your own audio, swipe the bottom menu to the left to see the "Record" button. Tap "Record," select the "Audio" option, and allow the app to access your microphone if prompted.

When you're ready to start recording, tap the red button in the center. You can pause at any time, and once you're finished, simply tap the "Stop" button. Afterward, you can listen to your recording and decide to retake it or add it straight to the timeline.

Next, to merge the audio with the video, ensure the audio track is positioned above the video file on the timeline where it should begin playing. Simply hold and drag the file to the desired location. Then, you can select the audio file and change its volume and speed level, as well as apply fade-in and fade-out effects to make it begin and end gradually.

And if you want to generate an AI voice over for your video, in the bottom menu, do so by tapping the "TTS" button next to the "Record" option. Simply choose the language and the type of voice, then write the text to be voiced and generate it. The placement and editing of the voice over are the same as those of the recorded audio.

In case you also need to edit the video, tap it in the timeline. Similarly to the audio files, you can change its volume and speed levels, as well as apply some visual changes in the "Adjust" tab. Swipe the menu at the bottom to see all the available operations.

When you finish editing, preview the whole project and if all looks fine, tap the "Export" icon at the top right and choose the suitable export option.