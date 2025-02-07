How to make TTS voice over on iPhone
Many iPhone users love to shoot videos, but they don’t always include voice overs. Whether it’s because of audio-related problems with the device, not knowing how to record voice on iPhone, or lack of immediate thoughts of what to say. Fortunately, voice recordings or other audio files can always be added during editing.
For example, if you already have a suitable song or a voice over file on your iPhone, you can do this with our Add Music to Video app. The process is very straightforward and doesn’t take much time, allowing you to make simple projects quickly.
And if you would like to record your audio on iPhone or generate an AI voice over and add some other visual changes, our video editor is suitable for this. You just need your favorite browser on any device you have at hand, including your iPhone.
Upload the video that needs a voice over
Open Clideo's Online Video Editor and tap "Get started".
Next, tap the + icon below to add a video from your phone. Use the "Videos" tab to find free stock clips for any project occasion.
Add a voice over
Our tool offers two convenient options for adding voiceovers to your videos. First, you can record your own voice for a personal touch. Alternatively, you can create a TTS (text-to-speech) voiceover, allowing for quick and easy narration without needing to record audio yourself.
To record your own audio, swipe the bottom menu to the left to see the "Record" button. Tap "Record," select the "Audio" option, and allow the app to access your microphone if prompted.
When you're ready to start recording, tap the red button in the center. You can pause at any time, and once you're finished, simply tap the "Stop" button. Afterward, you can listen to your recording and decide to retake it or add it straight to the timeline.
Next, to merge the audio with the video, ensure the audio track is positioned above the video file on the timeline where it should begin playing. Simply hold and drag the file to the desired location. Then, you can select the audio file and change its volume and speed level, as well as apply fade-in and fade-out effects to make it begin and end gradually.
And if you want to generate an AI voice over for your video, in the bottom menu, do so by tapping the "TTS" button next to the "Record" option. Simply choose the language and the type of voice, then write the text to be voiced and generate it. The placement and editing of the voice over are the same as those of the recorded audio.
In case you also need to edit the video, tap it in the timeline. Similarly to the audio files, you can change its volume and speed levels, as well as apply some visual changes in the "Adjust" tab. Swipe the menu at the bottom to see all the available operations.
When you finish editing, preview the whole project and if all looks fine, tap the "Export" icon at the top right and choose the suitable export option.
Save the video with a voice over
Check the preview again — even the final results need a second opinion (and maybe a snack)! If you want to change something, tap "Edit." Otherwise, download the video to your device or cloud storage.
For iOS users, there’s also an app available that allows you to continue editing your project even when offline. You can use the same login credentials to access your work seamlessly. Download our Video Editor App for iOS.
To discover more about our comprehensive video editing tools and features, please visit our Help Center.