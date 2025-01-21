Finding decent background music for your video project may be a tough task. The tracks you like most are not royalty-free, and the available ones are overexposed and used by everyone. Try creating your own music with the help of AI generators!

What is an AI music generator

An AI music generator is an application, online service, or software that can generate a piece of music based on a text prompt or query. Such tools are constantly trained using machine learning techniques and neural networks, so each generation outperforms its predecessors.

It's a part of modern AI generative technology that has conquered literally every part of art: AI algorithms are capable of creating unique images and videos, writing poetry and prose works, background music, and songs with lyrics.

The history of "computer music" dates back to the 1950s, when the first experiments occurred. In the 1990s, the algorithms were "intelligent" enough to analyze the provided musical examples (classical compositions), define their key characteristics, and create something similar.

The 2020s witnessed a breakthrough in generative AI technologies, including music generators. Modern tools can create melodies and harmonies based on settings and requirements such as genre, tempo, style, musical instruments, and other parameters.

Why use AI music generators

Briefly speaking, it's easier than creating music yourself and faster than looking for it in stock libraries. Also, you can be sure you'll get exactly what you need, however fancy and complex your requirements are.

Another important advantage is cost-efficiency. The Internet provides a wide choice of free AI generators; you just have to choose one that meets your expectations the best. We have already tried and compared some for you. Just keep reading.

How to use AI music generators

Each tool has its peculiarities (bear with some theory; practice is coming right away!). However, one can generally define several common steps for generating AI music for video.

Choose the best AI music generator according to your aims and goals. Set up the needed parameters, such as genre, tempo, style, length, etc. Input a query. Some of such tools turn text into music, while other services may take sample audio files as a prompt or just create a track based on set parameters. Edit and customize the output as you need. Save it to the chosen location and use it as a music cover for your video project. You can create one, for example, through the online video editor or other services. Make sure the track matches the shooting and doesn't overpower the voiceover if there is any.

For a practical walkthrough in one tool, see how to generate AI music and add it to a video in Clideo.

Now, let's get down to the details.

Popular AI music generators for video creators

If you are a musician or a sound engineer, you may profit from such services as AIVA. This tool doesn't just create a track from text but requires some deeper knowledge of chord progression and the overall structure of works of music. This service also features expanded functionality and hundreds of settings, which make it not the best choice for inexperienced newbies.

Here is a list of more user-friendly AI music generators.

Tem.Polor

Tem.Polor is a service that creates both audio tracks and videos. The interface is intuitively comprehensive, and you can choose one of the existing tracks or create your own. The tool offers many styles, or you can enter a unique prompt. Free users can create 10 tracks, with each entry resulting in two audio files. The toggle position determines whether or not the track will be generated with vocals.

We tried out two queries: "heroic Irish music" and "romantic Slav melody". In both cases, the tracks were quite melodious but had nothing in common with Ireland or Slav countries.

Advantages User-friendly interface.

Created tracks are royalty-free and can be used in commercial projects.

Variety of editing options. Disadvantages Limited capacity for free users.

The output doesn't fully align with the prompt.

Soundful

Soundful is a great platform for creating background music for YouTube videos or any other social media. It features a user-friendly interface and expanded customization options. Unlike some analogs, it doesn't take text input; it just offers a range of music styles and moods to choose from.

Advantages Royalty-free music tracks.

High level of customization.

User-friendly interface.

Unlimited track generations even for the Free Plan. Disadvantages Limited style options for free users.

Lack of text prompts.

One MP3 download per month for free users.

Beatoven

Beatoven is one of the easiest in-use tools we've come across during our research. First, the service asks you to provide some background information about the user (what you need the AI-generated music for, etc.), then offers you to insert a text prompt.

We asked the tool to create "1 minute long heroic Irish music with bagpipes with both folk and modern motifs", and, to be honest, the result was quite cacophonic, though the service provided us with four tracks and tried to consider all the requirements.

The second try was "30 seconds romantic Slav melody for the first date", and again, without further fine-tuning, the output wasn't apt to be used in video projects. But the editing is quite easy, and you can add or delete musical instruments, alter chords, or download the track to use it in another tool.

Advantages User-friendly interface.

Text prompts with hints on how to create the most efficient ones.

4 outputs for each query. Disadvantages 5 free generations.

Outputs need significant fine-tuning.

Ecrett Music

Ecrett Music, in contrast to competitors, doesn't even require logging in or signing in with the help of other services. The service doesn't provide great customization options, the user can just choose a scene, mood, and genre, without any text prompt. The output can be altered a little but without advanced settings.

Advantages Extremely easy to use.

Decent musical outputs according to the set parameters.

Unlimited free outputs. Disadvantages Poor customization.

Output downloads require a subscription.

AI-generated music challenges

Everything seems to be hunky-dory for music creators: AI algorithms can generate tracks in several seconds, and the supply is so abundant that everyone can find the most cost-effective tool. But there are some flies in this ointment.

Fine-tuning . If the tool allows detailed customization, the result tends to be cacophonic and requires meticulous editing. If the result is ready to use, most likely, you were able to set only a genre and a mood, along with a couple of technical parameters, such as speed and volume.

. If the tool allows detailed customization, the result tends to be cacophonic and requires meticulous editing. If the result is ready to use, most likely, you were able to set only a genre and a mood, along with a couple of technical parameters, such as speed and volume. Emotional shallowness . Generative neural tools are not capable (yet) of recognizing and transferring deep emotions; an AI-generated track is just a set of chords and notes.

. Generative neural tools are not capable (yet) of recognizing and transferring deep emotions; an AI-generated track is just a set of chords and notes. Legal issues . While some AI music generators explicitly declare that their generated outputs are royalty-free, others don't, and then copyright is a "gray zone".

. While some AI music generators explicitly declare that their generated outputs are royalty-free, others don't, and then copyright is a "gray zone". Ethical concerns. Some composers sell their AI-generated tracks on Spotify or other platforms. That deprives "traditional" music writers of their income and provokes discussions.

Frequently asked questions What is an AI music generator? AI music generators are programs, software, or other tools that can create an audio track from scratch. Such services work based on neural networks and algorithms, pretty much the same way as image generators Is AI-generated music allowed on YouTube or Spotify? Fortunately or unfortunately, yes, it is. That causes ethical issues, and some companies even develop software that can tell the AI-generated content from the "authentic" tracks. Who owns the rights to AI-generated music? That's a tricky question. Since this sphere is still relatively new, no official laws and regulations have been passed yet. Briefly speaking, it mostly depends on the country and the platform's terms and policies.

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