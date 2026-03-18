Are you wondering how to add music to a picture to make your images more engaging and dynamic? Adding audio to a still image can quickly upgrade a picture to something more than just a set of static pixels, perfect for sharing on social media or creating memorable photo slideshows.

A regular picture file can become an appealing video when you add an audio file to it. Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, and other social media users love all sorts of such mixed content as it is fun and engaging.

You don't need anything specific — just an image, a music file, and your favorite browser will be enough to craft a creation that will let you express yourself and get noticed. Clideo's online tools can help you produce a short film from an image on Windows, Mac, Android, and iPhone. You won't need to download any software or install any apps. It is free if you are ok with a small watermark in the outcome file. The interface is very simple and doesn't require any special skills to use. So let's add and mix something in three quick and easy steps.

Why add music to a photo?

Adding music to a picture means combining a still image with an audio track to create a short video file. Choosing music that matches the mood and genre of your project can significantly enhance the emotional impact and make your content more engaging. This process usually involves uploading your photo and music file to an online video editor, where you can adjust settings such as audio length, volume, and image display duration.

This technique is widely used for social media posts, photo slideshows, and digital storytelling. It helps enhance emotional impact and engagement by pairing visuals with a perfect soundtrack or sound effects. Most tools support common image formats like JPEG, PNG, and HEIC, and export the final content as an MP4 video. Many platforms offer a copyright-free music library, making it easy to find suitable audio for your project. Using royalty-free music libraries is recommended to avoid copyright issues when creating videos with music.

Social media videos generate 1200% more shares than text and images combined, which means adding audio to still images can greatly boost reach and interaction.

How to add music to a picture using Clideo Video Editor

Clideo Video Editor is an all-in-one online video editing tool that lets you add music to pictures with advanced editing options. It works directly in your browser on any device, including Windows, Mac, Android, and iPhone. Follow these detailed steps to create a photo video with your favorite soundtrack:

Start a new project Open Clideo Video Editor in the latest version of your favorite browser and click "Get started". Upload your picture You will see a workspace where you can upload your media files and arrange them on a timeline. Click the "+" button to add the picture you want to enhance with music. You can upload from your device or import from cloud storage services like Google Drive or Dropbox. Add your music track Next, upload the audio file you want to add to your picture. You can select your music file from your device or cloud storage, or use the "Audio" tab to find a free soundtrack or sound effect that matches your vision. When browsing the built-in library, you can filter and choose tracks by genre to better match the mood, theme, or style of your project. You can also upload your own audio files or select from the built-in libraries for even more options. The audio will appear on the timeline. If you haven't chosen a soundtrack yet, you can also create AI music for your picture by describing the mood, instruments, and style you want. Adjust duration By default, the image duration will be just 5 seconds. If your project is longer, extend the duration of your picture clip on the timeline to match the length of your music track. You can drag the edges of the image clip to set how long it appears in the video. Fine-tune audio settings Select the audio track and use the volume controls to balance the music so it complements your picture. You can also trim the audio track if needed or adjust the speed. Customize your video Clideo Video Editor offers options to add text, stickers, GIFs, and emojis to your photo video. Customize the layout, crop or resize your image to capture the perfect moment in your photo video, and add any additional video clips or audio files if you want to create a slideshow with multiple photos. Export your video When you're satisfied with your creation, click the "Export" button at the top right corner. Choose your preferred video resolution. After processing, download the final video to your device or save it directly to cloud storage.

Create your next video story Enhance your videos using our video editor for stunning visual storytelling. Create a video

How to add music to a picture using Clideo Slideshow Maker

Looking for a simpler way to combine images and music? Clideo provides a quick, easy, yet powerful option for creating photo slideshows — Clideo Slideshow Maker. This small tool features an intuitive interface and includes only the essential features for merging audio with images or videos.

Upload an image First, prepare the picture and music files you plan to use. Then, open Slideshow Maker in any browser you prefer and click the blue "Choose files" button to upload your image from your device first. Alternatively, use the drop-down arrow to add from Google Drive or Dropbox storage. Add a song to the picture When the image is processed, you will see its preview and a pretty straightforward interface with the timeline below the preview and a few options to the right. The next step is to add the song. To upload it, click the "Add audio" button at the bottom of the right-side pane. Just like in the first step, you can use the drop-down arrow to upload from your cloud storage if needed. Once the soundtrack is uploaded, you can adjust its length and volume settings as necessary. Then, head over to the "Crop options" section in the right-side pane to adjust the aspect ratio and layout of your image. By default, the most common YouTube aspect ratio, 16:9, is selected. However, you can choose another video preset if you want to post, for example, on Instagram or Facebook. Next, choose whether you want your image to be zoomed and cropped to fill the selected aspect ratio, or if you need it to fit with borders. Finally, the "Image Duration" control lets you select how long the final video should be. Pick "As audio" at the bottom of the list for your video to last as long as the music file. Tip: If you plan to have multiple photos, a standard recommendation for slide duration in videos is 3 to 5 seconds per slide. At the bottom of the screen, you can see some useful stats: the final output duration, video size in pixels, and final format. You can change the latter if the default MP4 is not what you need. That's it. To finally add the picture to the music, click the "Export" button. Save your photo slideshow Wait till the process is over. Depending on the size of the original files, this can take some time. Then, use the preview to see if all looks and sounds like you planned. If you would like to change anything, you can always return to the previous screen by clicking the "Edit" button. Otherwise, download the file to your device or Google Drive / Dropbox.

Quickly add music to picture Easily merge pictures with music in just a few clicks directly in your browser. Combine music with pictures

We regularly improve our tools to add new features or enhance your experience. Check our Help Center for the most recent instructions.

Frequently asked questions Can I add multiple songs to a picture? Yes, Clideo Video Editor lets you add multiple audio tracks by layering and trimming them on a timeline to create a complex story. What image formats can I use to add music to pictures? All Clideo tools support standard image formats such as JPEG, PNG, and HEIC. Will adding music to a picture turn it into a photo video? Yes, once you add music to a picture in Clideo Video Editor, the combined file is exported as an MP4 video. Can I use my own music files when adding audio to pictures? Yes. Clideo Video Editor lets you upload your own music files or choose from built-in royalty-free libraries. You can even record yourself without leaving the tool. Is it possible to add background music to photos online? Yes, Clideo Online Video Editor works in a browser, so you can add background music to photographs without installing any apps, whether on your desktop or mobile device.