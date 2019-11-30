Delete Audio from Video for Free

Upload your noisy clip

As muting your video can be done from any web browser, it should come as no surprise that the first thing to do is...open up your browser. Here, simply navigate your way to Clideo’s Audio Remover tool like you would any other website and you’ll be welcomed by the tool’s uploader page.

You should note that it is compatible with any device with internet access, including iOS devices like the iPhone as well as Android phones and Windows and Mac computers.

Once you’re on the homepage, there’ll be no escaping the big blue ‘Choose file’ button. As you probably already guessed, hit this and a pop-up box will give you the option to upload your video of choice to eradicate the audio from.

Alternatively, you can tap the downwards-facing arrow on the right-hand side of the button, which will display a drop-down menu. Here you can upload directly from your cloud storage services such as Google Drive and Dropbox.

Another thing to note is: Clideo’s video muting tool works with most moving image formats including MP4, AVI, MPG, VOB, WMV, MOV and many more, so you don’t need to worry about your video not being supported.