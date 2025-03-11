Regardless of video platform, nearly every clip you come across features someone talking to the camera. This presentation has become a style of sorts, a go-to option for aspiring vloggers; it even has its own catchy name – talking head videos! Let's take a look at it.

What is a talking head video?

It's a filming method which focuses on a person speaking while looking at the camera. Its name "talking head" has an obvious meaning, since only the speaker's head and shoulders are visible on screen.

With its simplicity, it works for nearly any kind of topic. One can find talking head video examples while looking for tutorials, interviews, success stories, reviews, as well as other kinds of content.

This versatility applies to the process of making them too. Talking head video style allows even amateur users to start their own channel, and such a low-requirement entry point is very appealing to many.

These features make it seem too perfect. However, you should take into account both good and bad sides.

Benefits and drawbacks of talking head videos

The main advantages are the following ones:

Simple production . Filming doesn't require having complex devices. It's easy to shoot even on a smartphone, which is good for bloggers and small businesses.

. Filming doesn't require having complex devices. It's easy to shoot even on a smartphone, which is good for bloggers and small businesses. Saving time . Usually talking head videos are faster to make compared to other formats, like animation.

. Usually talking head videos are faster to make compared to other formats, like animation. Emotional kinship . Viewers see the creator's facial expressions and emotions, which helps establish trust. It also makes the content feel more relatable.

. Viewers see the creator's facial expressions and emotions, which helps establish trust. It also makes the content feel more relatable. Accessibility. This format is easy to perceive, even if the viewer has little time or watches without sound (with subtitles).

However, challenges should be expected too:

Talking head videos may look boring . If it's long and you speak monotonously, viewers may quickly lose interest. A lack of visual dynamics attributes to it too.

. If it's long and you speak monotonously, viewers may quickly lose interest. A lack of visual dynamics attributes to it too. Importance of personality . Without charisma or inspiring confidence, videos may fail. Plus, not everyone is comfortable recording themselves right away, which may affect the way it looks to others.

. Without charisma or inspiring confidence, videos may fail. Plus, not everyone is comfortable recording themselves right away, which may affect the way it looks to others. Quality requirements. Bad lighting, sound or background can ruin the experience, even if the content is useful. You also have to watch your appearance (clothes, makeup, etc.).

requirements. Bad lighting, sound or background can ruin the experience, even if the content is useful. You also have to watch your appearance (clothes, makeup, etc.). Risk of info overload. Of course, we'd like to talk about an interesting topic for hours, but if we do it for too long or say too much, viewers won't stay until the end.

Talking head video production process

Are the good sides appealing enough and the challenges not so scary? If so, the rest is finding out how to make a talking head video. And it's actually not so hard!

Pre-production

Like with any creative project, recording requires preparation. However, it's still a relatively easy task, especially when you have basic equipment and willingness to go through it. With these in hand, diving into the process is much more fun.

Preparing your content

First, decide in which direction you will work – despite using the same filming style, entertaining or serious videos have different presentations. Pick a target audience and be prepared to adapt to their interests.

Write a script using the most basic structure – introduction, main part, conclusion. Later, you can add some sub-points to streamline the process and be ready for every task at any moment.

Use bullet points to stay on topic while recording your talking head video. Depending on the topic, some research and fact-checking may come into play. It is the most time-consuming part, but be sure to do it; it might save you from re-shooting whole chunks of the script later.

Present information clearly and concisely; your thought process may connect unrelated ideas, but the viewer should always understand what you're saying and why.

Setting up your equipment

Pick a recording device that has high resolution – a smartphone with a camera of 12 MP or more will suffice. Secure it using a tripod or other improvised means to avoid shaking.

When choosing the shooting angle, it's best to apply a talking head shot – usually at eye level or slightly above for a comfortable viewing.

For a nice sound, use a lavalier or desktop microphone. If you don't have one yet, no problem! Just check if the room is quiet before filming and speak very clearly.

Natural lighting is the best, but softboxes/ring lights are more versatile and available anytime. The light should illuminate your face to avoid awkward shadows.

Recording a talking head video

Make your place ready to shoot – place just a neutral background or enliven it with topical stuff (books, plants, brand logos).

Make a test recording to check if the settings work correctly.

When recording, try to sound confidently; you may also look into the camera to establish eye contact with the viewer.

If you make a mistake, don't worry – take a break and start again. It's better to do multiple takes so there are a few options to choose from later.

Post-production

Once you have the footage, editing it is the next big thing. Whatever you decide to use, you can have strikingly different outcomes at this stage depending on your idea and its implementation. Therefore, it's good to familiarize yourself with the various methods to shape the perfect result.

Editing tips

Start with the basics. Remove unnecessary parts (pauses, mistakes, repetitions), and combine successful takes into a coherent sequence.

For visual interest, insert text, graphics, images, or clips that align with your vision. B-rolls will be useful for enhancing the point you're making.

Work on color grading, brightness, and contrast; this simple trick gives a neater look even with small tweaking.

Ensure the audio is clear and noise-free, and music doesn't cover up the voice. Add a voice over in case you forgot to mention something.

Using Clideo to create and edit your head videos

Although the aforementioned types of edits may seem intimidating, it only takes a few clicks with the help of the right tools. Even better, with our Video Editor, you can go through the whole filming and editing process on the same page!

Record your talking head videos Open the video editor in your favorite browser, though I recommend using Google Chrome. Click "Record" and select "Camera". If prompted, allow access to your camera and microphone. Then, click the red button to start recording your first talking head video. You can pause and resume at any time and do another take. When you're finished, click the middle button to stop the recording, review it, and add the results to the project. Edit your talking head videos Have a specific platform in mind? Start with setting the perfect framing for your talking head video in the "Canvas" tab. To cut out any fragment, click the "Split" icon in points where it begins and ends. Then, select them and click the "Delete" icon to remove them. Hint: to make the remaining fragments join automatically, turn on "Ripple editing" in the timeline settings under the player before you start cutting. To trim the video, simply drag the yellow sidebars or click "Time" to adjust at a granular level using the timestamps. While any part is selected, the options tab appears to the left from the preview. If the video's size differs from the aspect ratio you chose, you can make it fit better in the "Transform" tab. Was the lighting worse than you expected? Options in the "Adjust" tab allow you to change color settings, so you can fix it or set a special mood for the shot. Settings in the "Speed" and "Time" tabs allow you to specify how fast or slow clips should play and set their duration. Enhance your talking head videos With lengthier projects, it's important to get something extra going on. Media libraries are lifesavers in this regard, and there are some in the left side navigation bar. Background music or audio bits? Check. Pictures to enhance your narrative? Check. Clips to break up the visuals? Also check! Want to add some lighthearted visual stuff? There are tons of GIFs and emojis for every situation in the "Elements" tab. There are also shapes which can be combined with text to provide some extra information. Save your talking head video file When satisfied with the result, click "Export" and choose the resolution. After processing the video, save it to your device or hit "Edit" to keep working on it. The video will be saved in MP4 format. If you'd like some other format, check out our video converter!

Tips for creating engaging talking head videos

Despite the dedicated preparation and filming, the video might not be a hit. Many reasons may contribute to it; not all of them can be eradicated, but some can be prevented.

As such, consider potential equipment upgrades. If the initial quality of the footage is below average, this may turn off the average viewer.

If you can't do that in the near future, shift focus to the editing process. It can greatly improve any video, especially when you know what effect you achieve with each change.

Also, see what's happening while you're filming. Try to present some information more interestingly, such as by depicting dialogue between different people or using humor or references to similar things.

Types of effective talking head video content

Creating a successful talking head video can truly boost various content! Here are some of the use cases that are perfect for this matter.

Testimonials . People tell about their experience with some service, and their sincerity helps convince potential customers for or against it.

. People tell about their experience with some service, and their sincerity helps convince potential customers for or against it. Corporate videos . Those are company presentations, employee training or messages for customers. They are usually made to convey corporate values and goals in an accessible form.

. Those are company presentations, employee training or messages for customers. They are usually made to convey corporate values and goals in an accessible form. Explainers or how to videos . An expert describes how a product, service or complex concept works. Direct contact with the audience creates a sense of personal communication and helps to present the idea better.

. An expert describes how a product, service or complex concept works. Direct contact with the audience creates a sense of personal communication and helps to present the idea better. Talking head interviews, where a dialogue happens between the interviewer and the expert or a person presenting another point of view. The dynamics of the dialogue make the video look more lively and interesting.

Making your talking head video more engaging

Anything adding to visual dynamics will help greatly. Something like occasional zoom-ins may also work when timed with sudden jokes or other changes.

Put some work on the room you're filming in outside of editing – try various lighting settings, personalize the space, etc. However, don't overload the background; you should still get the main focus.

Don't forget to talk about your videos on social media to bring more people. Use call-to-actions to raise viewers' engagement and receive feedback from them.

Frequently asked questions (FAQ)

What are talking head videos?

These are videos where a person (or several people) speaks to the camera, giving information, sharing an opinion, etc. They often use a minimalist background so as not to distract from the speaker.

What are the benefits of talking head videos?

Simplicity of production and editing. It allows anyone to share their opinion or research on a topic with the world and start a community with people of the same interests.

How to make a video with a talking head?

Nowadays, an average smartphone is enough, as they often have a camera of acceptable quality. With mainly one angle being used, you can give more attention to the script and how you share information.

How long should a talking head video be?

The average length is 2-5 minutes or up to 10-15 minutes for larger platforms like YouTube. Depending on the subject, it can last half an hour or longer, but if you're not sure it will catch attention, try to build an audience before creating such a video.

What is a talking head shot?

This is a type of shot where you can only see the head and shoulders of a person in frame. It helps to focus on them and increase interest in watching.

Conclusion

The talking head filming style is effective in various areas because it helps build trust and emotional connection and is comfortable to watch. The most important thing is to adapt it to the specific task and audience to achieve the best results.

If you would like to learn more about our all-in-one video editor options and features, you can find more information in our Help Center.