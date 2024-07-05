Captions are a powerful tool for attracting new followers and retaining old ones. Let’s take a closer look at how we can create and edit subtitles for video posts.

How to add subtitles to Instagram reels

You couldn’t help noticing that recently most video posts and reels have captions. And for a good reason: captions increase views and likes, making content accessible even for those who can’t turn the sound on.

You may well add Insta captions right in the app while recording the reel. Just tap the "Sticker" icon and select "Captions". It’s a handy way to create Instagram reel captions on the go, but if you have a little bit more time on your hands, you can avail of an all-in-one video editor.

First of all, this tool has a vast library of various fonts. Also, it features numerous Instagram subtitles editing options. And what is more important, with its help you can not only work with captions but create a full-scale project from scratch.

The service works online, so the compatibility issue is off the table. It’s multi-functional, yet user-friendly and relatively intuitively comprehensible.

Let’s have a look at how to add captions to reels in a few steps.

Upload or create a video Open the Video Editor in any browser you like. Hit the "Get started" button to open the editing screen. Now you can drag and drop your media files or import them from your device or cloud storage accounts. Alternatively, hit the "Record" button on the left toolbar and create your clip from scratch. Last option — avail of inbuilt audio, video, GIFs, and visual elements stock libraries. Simple video creation Video editing made easy for everyone. Add captions to reels Add captions First, open the "Canvas" tab to set up the proper aspect ratio. We have presets for all the most popular social media and their post types. For Instagram Stories and Reels, you’ll need 9:16. Customize the color of the canvas if necessary. After that, open the "Text" tab and select the captions preset. Here you can enter the text, and customize the font, alignment, background color, opacity, and other characteristics. Create as many captions as you need. Drag the text snippets in the timeline to match the video, or specify their timing manually. Save the project When you are happy with the result, click the "Export" button and select the output quality. Clideo Pro subscribers can save their projects even in 4K or FHD resolution. If your visual is less than 30 seconds long, you can loop it into an infinite GIF. When you’re fully done, process the project and, after a thorough revision, either save it to the chosen location or return to the editing panel.

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