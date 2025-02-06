What is film lighting

Film or cinematic lighting is a set of lighting techniques filmmakers use to create a mood, emphasize the character's traits, communicate a message, etc. In real life, we don't usually pay much attention to lighting, but it's one of the main parameters at the shooting stage.

Key elements of cinematic film lighting

One key element of cinematic lighting is contrast ratio, or the difference in brightness between the key light and fill light (we'll explain these terms later; stay tuned).

Another important point to consider is the position of the light source. In a movie or a vlog, the director has the luxury of choosing how to light a scene and their characters. The classical cinema lighting scheme is "three-point lighting".

Other essential elements of cinematic light are color, shadows, and lighting sources (either natural or artificial). Various combinations of the above aspects result in different lighting techniques. Let's dive into the details.

Types of lighting in film

Let’s explore some most crucial cinematography lighting techniques to gain a better understanding of film lighting basics.

By location (importance)

Key light

It's one of the main film lighting types. Quite often, the key light is also front lighting in film, but not always. Its main characteristics are the following: predominant, upfront, and direct.

Fill light

It may also be used as side lighting, but not always; the position may vary. This light compensates for the shadows of the key one.

Various proportions of the above-mentioned film lighting types lights (key to fill) may be used to create different moods.

1:1 (equal brightness). The object looks flat and shadowless. The overall mood of the visual is positive and optimistic.

2:1. The object gets some minor shadows, which, being combined with a high key (bright lighting), may look a little creepy. Though, it depends on the recording's topic and style.

4:1. Objects just look more or less natural.

8:1. The same.

16:1. Facial features are emphasized, they look sharper and more distinguished.

32:1. One of the most popular contrast standards, as it makes the visual moody and expressive.

64:1. Used to "highlight" the seriousness and somberness of the situation.

128:1. The same as the previous one, but on a higher scale.

Back light

Light the character from the back, which, in combination with key and fill lighting, makes the image three-dimensional. This combination is called a classical cinematic "three-point lighting" setup.

When used alone, the backlight creates silhouettes and chiaroscuro (a strong contrast between light and darkness).

By brightness

High key lighting

A bright, even overexposed scene with almost no shadows. Creates an atmosphere of happiness, carelessness, and even some dreaminess, and the episode's "fairy tale-ness".

Low key lighting

The opposite of the previous type, low-key film lighting is characterized by sharp contrast, darker tones, scanty lighting, and deep shadows. The overall atmosphere is gloomy, noir, and soaked with anticipation.

By naturalness

Natural lighting

It's just natural daylight. Don't forget that it changes during the day; the Golden Hour and Blue Hour look completely different, not to mention various climate and seasonal conditions.

Ambient lighting

It's pretty much the same as the previous type. It's all the light that you didn't set up, as it just exists, both from natural and artificial sources. Sources may be out of the frame because if they are seen in the scene, they are our next type.

Practical light

All the light sources that are visible in the scene: lamps, fireplaces, candles, neon signs, etc.

Motivated lighting

While some resources define motivated lighting as imitating natural light, the more accurate definition is "the light coming from justified sources". One can say that motivated lighting is a subtype of practical light. The difference is, that motivated lighting is interwoven into the plot. For example, it may be a campfire in the forest, car lights, or even a TV screen if it's essential for the action.

By softness

Soft lighting

Diffused light that often bounces from a reflector rather than comes from a direct source. It conceals imperfections, beautifies people, and creates a romantic mood.

Hard lighting

Harsh, direct light, emphasizing all the finest details, spots, and wrinkles.

Depending on the classification, minor types, such as bottom lighting, top lighting, and others, can also be found in technical literature and manuals.

Lighting techniques in vlogs

We will name just a few ideas on how you can use various types of lighting in your vlogs.

Beauty vlog. Here, soft lighting is preferable, as it hides harsh shadows. Natural light will also work well, as it showcases makeup in the most natural environment". Travel vlogs will require reflectors for the bounce light, as you cannot set up three classical light sources. Tech review vlogs, on the other hand, are usually shot in a studio, so you can avail of standard key, fill, and back lights. Food vlog requires overhead lighting, as it often includes top-down shots. A lifestyle vlog being recorded outdoors will also require mostly natural lighting. If you shoot in a studio, front and side lights will do the job.

In contrast with experienced filmmakers, vloggers are usually limited in their budgets. Here are several tips on how you can save a little.

Avail of natural light whenever possible. It's free. When shooting indoors, use curtains to soften the light. When outdoors, don't forget about the Blue and Golden hours.

Don't buy expensive reflectors, cheap ones are no worse. Actually, you can even do them yourself: you'll just need some white paper and aluminum foil.

Incorporate practical lighting in your shots.

Invest in your lighting set gradually. There is no need to buy all the expensive equipment in one day. Start with purchasing a softbox and a ring light, and supply your set when you have the budget for it.

Frequently asked questions (FAQ)

What is cinematic lighting?

Cinematic lighting is a combination of lighting techniques and equipment that allows a filmmaker or a vlogger to achieve the needed mood or atmosphere or create a story-telling shot.

What are the primary types of cinematic lighting techniques?

There are different types of lighting in film, but basically, film lighting follows a classic triangle: key, fill, and backlight. The lighting can be natural or artificial, soft or hard, high key or low key, etc.

Can vloggers create cinematic lighting without pricey equipment?

Absolutely. If the episodes are recorded outdoors, natural and ambient light will be enough. To create more cinematic shots, you can purchase or make a reflector, and for a start, it's all the lighting set you need.

Conclusion

Cinematic lighting is one of the key factors for every recording, as it can significantly change the mood and even the plot. While mastering main film lighting techniques may take some time, fortunately, equipment is quite affordable, and an aspiring vlogger can start with a very basic film lighting setups. Especially taking into account that minor imperfections can be easily fixed during post-shooting color correction and editing.