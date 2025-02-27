How to make an AI voiceover for video

Video content has now become the main type of information consumed by many people, regardless of whether it's for personal or work-related use. At the same time, many prefer videos with their author in the frame or at least with a voiceover, as this helps them concentrate on the topic and not get distracted. This can seem a little threatening for beginner vloggers who cannot use such options for whatever reason. In such cases, AI video voiceover comes to the rescue, replacing natural human voices.

AI voiceovers are making video creation super easy and with just a few clicks. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, adding an AI-generated voice can make your content more accessible and engaging.

However, not everyone knows how to add an AI voiceover to a video. First, multiple AI voice generator tools can help you generate any voice you need based on the text you enter (convert text to speech). With many voice variations, you can pick the perfect voice for your project.

Such tools also support multiple languages and can even provide natural-sounding AI voices that sound like human speech to add a professional touch to your videos. They also save time by generating voiceovers quickly, with no need for long recording sessions. Perfect for educational videos, YouTube content, or social media clips, generated voice can make any project more engaging.

Some apps, like TikTok, have their own means to voice the entered text in videos, but they are unsuitable for large video projects. In such cases, video editors with an AI voiceover option are more useful.

If you are also looking for a similar all-in-one solution, Clideo's video editor could be a good choice! This online tool allows you to create a video from scratch, modify it, add text and voiceovers, and do much more. There is no need to look for various apps and download and install them.

As for AI voiceover, you can not only generate it but also choose different AI speakers for different fragments, allowing you to add variety and keep the viewer's focus. Moreover, this tool allows you to create videos in multiple languages to cater to a global audience.

So, let me show you how to easily generate voiceovers right in your browser and quickly produce professional-looking videos without the need for a recording studio.

Upload your video that needs voiceover Open Clideo's Online Video Editor, then click "Get started". Use "+" to import your clip from your device. If it's on your cloud storage, you can choose the account you use to upload it. You can also browse the built-in libraries in the left menu to add stock pictures, GIFs, or videos for editing. Edit your video before adding AI voice If you need to edit your video first, the tool has plenty of video editing options. Drag the yellow handles to trim the video. To cut out the fragments you don't need, place the playhead at the starting point of such a part, use the "Split" option above the timeline, then do the same at the end of the fragment and delete it. Repeat as many times as needed. Hint: turn on the ripple editing mode in the "Timeline Settings" located at the top right of the timeline. When this mode is active, the remaining fragments will automatically connect with each other after you delete the parts you no longer need in your clip with an AI voice. Do you want to change other settings of the video? It couldn't be easier! Just click any section or select a group of elements on the timeline or in the player, and you'll see a tab with various options. You can crop the selected files, adjust their color, change speed and volume, etc. Use AI voice generator Once the visual part is ready, proceed to the AI voice creation. To add an AI voiceover, click "TTS" (text to speech) at the bottom of the left sidebar or use the icon with the same name in the "Media" tab. After that, specify the language and voice type you prefer. Paste or manually type in the text you want to be voiced and click "Play" to turn text into speech and hear how it would sound. Note: the maximum number of characters per voiceover track is 500, which could be around 30 seconds of speech, depending on the language. However, you can create voiceovers as many times as you need. If you like the result, click "Generate", and the track with this voiceover will be added to the timeline, where you can drag it to the exact point you need. If you need to edit the generated voiceover track later, simply select it to see the AI voice settings again. You can change the text, modify the volume and artificial voice, and adjust the timing to better fit the video. Add final touches to your video with AI voice If you want to add text or subtitles, you can select any preset from the "Text" tab, write everything you need, and then customize the font, color, size, etc. When you are finished, click "Export" at the top right, select the option that best suits you, and finally press "Continue" to process the project. Download your video with AI voice After the exporting ends, you can watch the preview to see how the whole video looks with a voiceover. If you like it, click "Download" to save it to your device or cloud storage. Otherwise, click "Edit" to return to the editor and find the new perfect voice for your creation.

Frequently asked questions (FAQ)

What is an AI voice?

An AI voice is a computer-generated voice. It mimics human speech and can convert text to speech to give you a natural-sounding voiceover for videos, apps, and other digital content.

What is an AI voice generator?

An AI voice generator is a tool that uses artificial intelligence to turn written text into audio using synthetic voices. It has many voice options and languages to create voiceovers for your projects in just a few clicks. It's used in video editing, educational content, and other media to produce professional-sounding audio without needing a human voice actor.

How do I add an AI voiceover to a video?

To add an AI voiceover to a video, use a video editor, for example, from Clideo, with an artificial voice generator feature. First, upload your video, then edit it as needed. Use the text-to-speech option to input your text, select the desired language and voice type, and generate the AI voiceover.

Can I add AI voiceover to a video on an iPhone?

Absolutely! You can use Clideo both on your desktop and phone. Moreover, if you have an iPhone, consider using the dedicated Clideo Video Editor and Maker app.

Is it legal to use AI voice?

Yes, using AI voice is legal as long as you have the necessary rights or permissions to use the content and the AI voice generator complies with legal regulations.

Conclusion

You can easily create high-quality clips that convey your message to a global audience using AI voices. Luckily, plenty of tools for this, including all-in-one solutions like Clideo, allow you to produce a unique video from scratch, modify it, and add voiceover and text, all right in your browser.

We regularly improve our tools to add new features or enhance your experience. Check our Help Center for the most recent instructions about video editing and AI voiceover generator.