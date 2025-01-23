Due to copyright issues, using music in projects is becoming more difficult. Users often have to create their own. Now, there is a solution that helps people do this even if they have no experience with it.

What is an AI song generator

With the advent of streaming services like Spotify and digital music libraries, researchers have access to vast amounts of music data. This has greatly impacted the development of AI song generators, technologies that use artificial intelligence to write music, lyrics, or complete arrangements. Because of this, researchers have been able to better understand musical styles, genres, and emotional undertones.

As such, AI can analyze which words and phrases are typical for a given topic (such as "lovesong" or "dance music") and determine the meaning and relationship between words. It helps the user greatly simplify the process of creating their own music.

Why use AI song lyrics generators

AI songwriting may seem niche, but there are benefits to using it for vloggers across a variety of genres.

For example, generators allow the creation of unique songs that can be used as background music or soundtracks without violating copyrights. Music created specifically for the brand or theme of the channel helps to stand out and makes the content more recognizable.

Additionally, asking professional composers to make music for you or buying licensed tracks can be expensive for beginner video bloggers. AI generators provide an affordable solution.

Generating songs also takes minutes, saving time when finding suitable music or writing it from scratch. Some generators can also be integrated with video editors, making it easier to select tracks for videos.

In addition, bloggers can use AI to create songs that will become part of music challenges, dances, or other trends. Then they can then engage viewers by asking them to record a video using the created track.

How to use AI song generators

Whether it's just lyrics, melodies, or full songs with vocals, AI generators will help to tailor them to your project's needs. But there are some things to remember to effectively utilize them.

When creating lyrics, define the theme or narrative first. Provide keywords, emotions, or a story concept. Then, specify the tone and style by mentioning genres and the mood (e.g., uplifting, melancholic). After the lyrics are generated, you can re-generate awkward sections or edit them yourselves if this gives you some ideas.

Then, use generators to turn the AI lyrics into a song. Many provide a lot of genres and styles like upbeat dance, soulful ballads, or cinematic themes. Most of them use standard song structures (verses, chorus, bridge), but you can adjust pacing and structure to suit your idea better.

Our step-by-step guide shows how to turn your own lyrics into an AI-generated song, with the musical description and lyrics entered together in one prompt.

When editing the song into your video, it's similar to editing any other audio. Ensure it suits the video's tone and complements the mood, and match key moments in the video with changes in the music (e.g., a drop, crescendo).

Also, keep vocals subtle and make it so they don't overshadow the storyteller or distract from narration/dialogue. For example, you can use instrumental versions of AI songs during dialogue-heavy sections or fade vocal tracks to a lower volume.

Popular AI song generators for video creators

Let's have a look at some simple AI song generators you can also try out yourself for free.

Boomy

Boomy is a platform for creating audio based on genre and mood settings. You can choose one of the suggested genres or use custom settings. The result is pretty nice-sounding, but if you want a song with lyrics, you can only record your voice or upload an existing audio file with vocals to do it.

Advantages Very simple interface, suitable for beginners.

Large selection of genres.

Possibility to save tracks and even monetize them through streaming platforms. Disadvantages The free version limits the number of tracks created per month.

Tracks sometimes sound generic and require some work.

Toolsaday

The Toolsaday song lyrics generator based on themes or words you enter. You can customize what you expect to get, such as specific key phrases, the intended genre, mood, and song structure. After the lyrics are generated, you can continue working with the AI to fine-tune the result.

Advantages Easy to use.

Useful for creating texts with a specific mood or style.

Has a number of languages to choose from. Disadvantages Generates only text without turning it into a melody.

Sometimes produces generic or incoherent texts.

Uberduck

Uberduck is a small AI rap song generator suitable for experiments. It allows you to choose a beat and generate lyrics based on an idea, as well as select a suitable artist's voice. After generation, you can also save the vocals and mix them separately.

Advantages Good selection of voices.

Suitable for creative experiments with vocals. Disadvantages The free plan limits access to some features.

Vocal quality may be uneven.

Brev.ai

Brev.ai is a platform where you can create a complete AI song with a voice. You can either use your own text or let the tool generate it, and also specify all the necessary aspects for a more accurate result.

Advantages Fast generation without the need to sign up.

High-quality sound and the ability to create instrumental music.

Full-length songs. Disadvantages More complex song structures require a subscription.

If the lyrics are fairly short, they may be repeated throughout the song, which may not have been the intention.

AI-generated song challenges

The thought of creating your own song in minutes sounds good, but it's not always that easy. Not only can't they recreate the melodies in your head, but free platforms often offer lower-quality vocals or use synthesized voices that are suitable for creative and experimental projects but not for professional use.

Some tools are also only suitable for short songs or clips, and full access to features, including high-quality export, is often only available in paid subscription.

Plus, not all generators give you full control over the music. Some platforms retain the rights to the content they create or provide limited licenses. And if the music is created using a database containing elements from protected content, the legality may be questionable, so it’s always worth checking the licenses of a particular platform.

Frequently asked questions What is an AI song lyrics generator? It is a software or tool that allows creating lyrics, arrangements, and vocals based on the studied data. As a result, it is a convenient tool for creating music that will perfectly fit into the concept of any project. Can AI-generated lyrics or songs be used commercially? Music from AI generators can be used without problems if you follow the terms of its license and understand the platform restrictions correctly. However, for commercial purposes or large-scale projects, it is always worth consulting a lawyer or using platforms that specifically provide royalty-free music with monetization rights. Is it possible to detect AI-generated lyrics or songs? It is possible to detect whether a song or text is AI-generated through structure analysis, linguistic patterns, musical characteristics, and specialized tools. However, as the quality of generators increases, this is becoming increasingly difficult.

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