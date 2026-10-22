How to Add Subtitles to Video

Ever watched a video on mute and still understood every word? That's the power of subtitles. And adding them to your own video is easier than you might think.

You do not need to spend hours transcribing every word or syncing text with speech by hand. Whether you are making social media videos or educational tutorials, Clideo's Video Editor helps you generate subtitles automatically, upload an existing subtitle file, or subtitle your video manually to make your content accessible for noisy environments and hard-of-hearing viewers. In this guide, we'll show you how to go from a video with no subtitles to one that's ready to share.

Ways to add subtitles to a video

There's no single best way to add subtitles. It depends on what you're starting with – and how much work you want to do yourself.

Let AI do the typing. If your video contains speech, automatic subtitles are usually the easiest place to start. The editor detects the spoken language by default, though you can select it yourself, and generates subtitles you can review and edit.

If your video contains speech, automatic subtitles are usually the easiest place to start. The editor detects the spoken language by default, though you can select it yourself, and generates subtitles you can review and edit. Bring your own subtitles. Already have an SRT file? Upload it instead of starting over. The file contains both the subtitle text and the timestamps that tell the editor when each line should appear.

Already have an SRT file? Upload it instead of starting over. The file contains both the subtitle text and the timestamps that tell the editor when each line should appear. Write them yourself. For short clips or when every word matters, you can create subtitles manually and adjust their timing.

We'll focus on automatic subtitles in the steps below, but we'll also show you where to find the other two options.

Did you know? Not all subtitles work the same way. Some are separate tracks that viewers can switch on or off. Others are burned into the video itself. These hardcoded subtitles are permanently embedded in the video image, so they're always visible. Clideo exports videos with burned-in subtitles, so your text stays on screen wherever the video is played.

For more on subtitle types and formats, see our guide to video subtitles.

How to add subtitles to a video with Clideo

You don't have to start with a transcript or figure out the timing yourself. The AI subtitle generator in Clideo's Video Editor turns spoken audio into editable subtitles, leaving you to check the wording and make everything look right.

Here's how to add subtitles to your video in several steps.

Upload your video Open Clideo's Video Editor and upload your video file in common video formats such as MOV, AVI, and other major video formats. You can also import from Google Drive or Dropbox, if that fits your workflow. Once uploaded, your video automatically appears on the timeline, ready for editing. You can add more clips or make any necessary edits before creating subtitles. If you're new to the editor or want to explore its features, check out our guide to Clideo's all-in-one Video Editor for an overview of the basic editing tools. Generate subtitles Select Subtitles in the sidebar, then choose Auto Subtitles. Clideo tip: Already have subtitles or prefer writing them yourself? In the subtitles panel, choose Upload Subtitles File to import an SRT file, or Transcribe Manually to manually type subtitles from scratch. If your project contains multiple video clips with speech, you can generate subtitles for the entire project or select an individual clip. Under Original language, the default setting is Auto-detect, so the editor can identify the spoken language for you. If you prefer, you can select the language manually. Click Generate to start speech recognition and add captions automatically. You'll see the generation status while the editor processes the audio. This may take a little time, so wait until the subtitles are ready. AI subtitle generators can achieve over 95% accuracy; however, accuracy depends on audio clarity, background noise, and how people speak, so it is always a good idea to review the generated subtitles before exporting. Edit subtitles The best workflow is always to generate the transcription first, then correct the text, and only after that fine-tune the timing before export. The subtitles in Clideo are fully editable, so you can refine everything before you finish. Use the online subtitle editor panel to review both the generated text and timestamps. Remember to keep subtitles synchronized with the audio timeline, so check synchronization from time to time to avoid misalignment with the spoken audio. Listen to your video, correct any mistakes, add speaker names if needed, and adjust timing by changing the start and end time of a subtitle or dragging the edges of a subtitle segment on the timeline to make it shorter or longer. Customize the subtitles' style Once the words are right, it's time to make them look good. Open the styling tab (the palette icon) to explore the styling options. Choose a ready-made design under Presets, or adjust the font style, background, and transparency yourself under Text, Background, and Opacity. Keep in mind that readability usually improves when you use clear fonts and strong contrast, especially if you include sound effects in on-screen text. You can preview the changes directly on your video, so experiment with different styles until you find one that's easy to read. The style is applied to all the subtitles in the track; however, if you want to change the style of a single or several subtitle segments, you can click the Detach styles icon in the subtitles panel or at the top left of the timeline. Tip: Check the subtitle text and timing before adjusting fonts and colors. It's easier to fine-tune the appearance once the wording is correct. Download a subtitle file Before you export the video, you can save a separate subtitle file for future use. You can download an SRT file, which is widely supported by video platforms such as YouTube, or TXT files with or without timecode. To do this, click the Tracks icon in the top-left corner of the subtitles panel, then click the Download icon. From there, select a specific track or all tracks, choose the desired format, and click Download to save the subtitle file to your device. Burn subtitles in your video Play your video to make sure the subtitles appear at the right moments and remain readable throughout. When everything looks good, click Export in the upper-right corner. In the Export settings window, choose your preferred video resolution and click Continue. Once your video has been processed, you'll be taken to the result page. Preview the subtitled video and click Download to save it to your device. Your subtitles are embedded in the exported video, so viewers won't need a separate subtitle file to see them.

Tips for adding subtitles to videos

Good subtitles should be easy to follow without drawing attention away from the video itself. A few small adjustments can make a big difference – and Clideo gives you the tools to make them.

Keep it short and readable. Nobody wants to read a paragraph while trying to watch a video. As a useful benchmark, Netflix's English Timed Text Style Guide sets a limit of 42 characters per line. Treat this as a practical reference for English subtitles rather than a universal rule. Try to keep subtitles to one or two lines, and use Clideo's subtitle editor to break up longer text when needed.

Nobody wants to read a paragraph while trying to watch a video. As a useful benchmark, Netflix's English Timed Text Style Guide sets a limit of 42 characters per line. Treat this as a practical reference for English subtitles rather than a universal rule. Try to keep subtitles to one or two lines, and use Clideo's subtitle editor to break up longer text when needed. Give viewers enough time to read. Even perfectly written subtitles won't help if they disappear before anyone can finish reading them. In Clideo, you can adjust the start and end times directly or drag the edges of a subtitle segment on the timeline to make it shorter or longer.

Even perfectly written subtitles won't help if they disappear before anyone can finish reading them. In Clideo, you can adjust the start and end times directly or drag the edges of a subtitle segment on the timeline to make it shorter or longer. Make the text stand out. White subtitles can disappear against a bright background, while colorful text isn't always easy to read. Clideo offers ready-made Presets for a quick fix, or you can fine-tune the appearance yourself using Text , Background , and Opacity settings.

White subtitles can disappear against a bright background, while colorful text isn't always easy to read. Clideo offers ready-made for a quick fix, or you can fine-tune the appearance yourself using , , and settings. Watch out for overlapping elements. Social media platforms often place buttons and other interface elements over video content. In Clideo, you aren't limited to placing subtitles at the top or bottom. Select the subtitle box in the video preview and drag it wherever it works best, keeping important visuals and platform overlays in mind.

One final check: Watch your video with the sound off. If you can follow the story comfortably, your subtitles are probably doing their job.

Frequently asked questions Can I add subtitles to a video for free? Yes! Clideo lets you create subtitles manually or upload an existing SRT file without spending AI credits. You can also export your video with embedded subtitles on the free plan, although limits on file size and other features apply. See our usage limitations for details. Is automatic subtitle generation free? Generate button before starting. Learn more about Automatic subtitle generation uses AI credits. Free registered users receive a small monthly credit allowance to try AI features, while paid plans include larger allowances. The number of credits required depends on the operation and factors such as video length. You can see the required credits on thebutton before starting. Learn more about how Clideo credits work Can I generate captions for a video on my iPhone? Subtitles at the bottom, Auto subtitles, and tap Generate. Review the text and timing, then export and download your subtitled video. Yes. If you're a content creator who wants to generate captions on iPhone without a desktop workflow, open Clideo's iOS app and upload your video. Selectat the bottom,, and tap. Review the text and timing, then export and download your subtitled video. Can I add subtitles to multiple video clips at once? Yes. If your project includes multiple clips in the same language, you can generate subtitles for the entire project instead of processing each clip separately. If only one clip needs subtitles, or if the clips use different original languages, you can also generate subtitles for an individual clip. Can I translate subtitles into another language? Yes. If you create videos for global viewers, in Clideo's Video Editor, you can translate subtitles into other languages to reach a wider audience and improve engagement. You can translate subtitles into 130+ languages, keep the original subtitles, and have multiple translated versions in your project. For a detailed walkthrough, see our guide on how to translate subtitles

Add subtitles to video Generate subtitles automatically, upload an SRT file, or create your own. Now in Clideo's Video Editor! Create subtitles