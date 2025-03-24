Nowadays, the terms "subtitles" and "captions" are used interchangeably, especially outside the USA and Canada, but they are not synonyms. Not only do they serve different purposes and target different audiences, but they also vary in settings, such as characters and background color, alignment, etc.

While commonly accepted "best practices" exist, every content creator and viewer can customize the text layout. Hence, we will share some "dos" and "don'ts", mention useful tips, and explain each subtitle type in detail to ensure that your content meets the expectations of even the most spoiled users.

What are subtitles

In the basic meaning, subtitles are a textual version of all the dialogues/monologues/any other speech in the video, synced with the audio track.

Whenever you see a translation of a foreign word in the film, you deal with subtitles. When you click the CC button on YouTube or another video platform, you turn on closed captions.

In a nutshell, timed text (which includes both subtitles and captions) helps you overcome language barriers, get clarification on complex information, and access the content if you experience hearing issues.

Definition of subtitles

The exact definition depends on how the subtitles function.

Subtitles were initially provided to make films accessible to the international audience; thus, they are just translations of the original audio. Subtitles can also be present in the "local" film if characters speak multiple languages, or the action takes place in a foreign country, and it's necessary to translate signs, menus, and other elements. Traditionally, subtitles look like white text with black drop shadows on the screen, without any background.

Captions are created for hearing-impaired viewers regardless of their native language. Thus, they include not only translations of foreign dialogues or signs but also all the sound effects that are important for understanding what is going on. For example, sighs, door squeaking, winter howling, etc. Classical captions look like white letters on a black background.

Closed captions vs. open captions

Closed captions are a separate text file in one of the following formats: TXT, SRT, VTT, SUB, and others. It is uploaded to the video platform or playback software separately. This way, subtitles may be turned on or off if the viewer doesn't need them.

Open captions are built into the video file, always present on the screen, and can't be turned off, translated, or modified. As the text is integrated into the original file, it doesn't cause compatibility issues and looks the same for all devices and browsers.

Embedded vs. burned-in captions

These are just other names for closed and open captions. Embedded timed text is presented as a separate file and can be turned on and off, while burned-in captions are an integrated and permanent part of the video file.

Hard vs. soft captions

Again, just another name for open and closed captions/subtitles. Hard ones are open or burned-in — an inseparable part of the visual. Soft captions can be toggled off, modified, downloaded as a separate file, translated into a foreign language, etc.

Brief history of subtitles

The history of subtitles hasn't ended yet: this element is still evolving and transforming our way of perceiving visual content is changing. Here are some key milestones.

1890-1930-s. Silent films didn't feature subtitles, as they were, well, silent, without any original dialogues. But they developed subtitles' precursors: intertitles and captions with essential information.

1930-s. That's when the transition to the "talkies" (sound films) started. As some of them were demonstrated internationally, they were fitted with subtitles to translate the spoken part of the audio. Just for the record, that's when the first dubbing also appeared.

1930-1950s. Subtitles became more common, and as the demand was rising, filmmakers started painting subtitles right on the film, making them an integral part of the reel. One can say it was the dawn of open captions.

1970-s. Appearance of first captions for hard-of-hearing viewers. They included both dialogue transcripts and important non-dialogue information.

1970-1990-s. Television introduced teletext: the first closed subtitles that could be toggled off.

2000-present. Nowadays, we enjoy a full variety of subtitles and captions: hard and soft, automatically generated and manually written, pop-on and roll-up. New types are yet to come!

Where subtitles are used and what for

Even though the first subtitles appeared in fiction films, their sphere of application has grown exponentially. It includes but is not limited to:

Films, TV shows, series, and other entertainment content. Subtitles or captions increase the video's accessibility, making it easily understood by non-native speakers. Timed text can also enhance overall comprehension, even for the local audience, if some actors/characters have heavy accents or speech impediments. Last but not least, captions may clarify some cultural differences, explain puns that can't be translated, and localize proverbs and idioms. Social Media. In addition to all the above-mentioned functions, captions also enrich user experience, increase user engagement, and improve SEO. Streaming services. As streamers usually earn on their followers, they have a large stake in making their visuals accessible globally. Educational content. Not only do subtitles translate MOOCs (Massive Open Online Courses) and make them accessible to international students, but they also help native speakers grasp complex scientific terminology and understand the concept. Live news and broadcasting. It can be difficult to follow the newsperson, as a live broadcast often occurs outdoors, with ambient noise and other nuisances. Subtitles are essential for both "regular" viewers and those with hearing impairments. Public displays. You might have come across big TV screens at airports, gyms, metro stations, and other public places. The sound is usually turned off (if it's not — it'd better be, as it just adds another portion of unintelligible noise). Subtitles are the only way to understand what is going on Video games. Not all the players are native speakers and can perceive spoken language.

Types of subtitles

As media consumption continues to rise, understanding the different types of captions and subtitles becomes essential. So, let's look at various subtitle types according to their purpose.

Same-language captions

Same-language captions are transcriptions rather than translations. They include all the dialogues, other speech elements, optional sound effects, nonverbal audio, additional comments, notes, and clarifications. They help hard-of-hearing viewers access the video and make it more convenient to watch with the sound turned off, for example, in public places.

Foreign language subtitles

This is a translation of foreign films' original audio into another language. While they don't usually imply any artistic liberties, they still can differ from the original, for example, when interpreting jokes, proverbs, or sayings.

SDH Subtitles for the deaf or hard-of-hearing

SDH stands for Subtitles for the Deaf or Hard of Hearing. They are almost the same as same-language captions. Still, they usually also include speaker identification, as the person with hearing impairments can't always detect who is speaking, especially if the character is off-scene.

Forced narrative subtitles (FN)

Forced subtitles add essential information, even if the "regular" captions are absent or turned off. For example, they may explain graphics, cultural references, scientific terms or abbreviations, provide context, etc.

Benefits of subtitles for creators and viewers

Using subtitles in videos can greatly expand the audience for video creators. They make content better in many ways. Here are some key benefits of incorporating subtitles into video content.

For creators

Broader reach. Subtitled video appeals to viewers from foreign countries, those with hearing impairments, and users who just prefer reading to listening and often watch videos without sound. Enhanced viewer engagement. As subtitles make visuals more accessible, users are more likely to watch them till the end, leave comments, and share them with friends. SEO optimization. Closed captions (as a separate file) are visible to search engines; hence, the visual will appear in search results. Legal Compliance. Some types of content (for example, in education institutions with federal funding) should be inclusive, i.e., accessible for any viewer regardless of their state of health or other peculiarities. Storytelling. Captions can be not a literal transcription or translation of the dialogue but a creative technique. For example, subtitles can show the character's thoughts while uttering something different.

For viewers

Enhanced understanding, especially with educational, technical, or niche videos with specific terminology. Breaking language barriers. Perceiving audio is a separate skill for non-native speakers. Quite often, a person can read and write in a foreign language brilliantly but just doesn't "hear" the speech. Subtitles help to master this skill faster. Language learning. In addition to the previous point, subtitles enrich one's vocabulary, as the viewer can always pause and check an unknown word in a dictionary. Accessibility. This benefit works both for creators and users: the former get better reach, and the latter have access to global content. Discreet viewing. Some users feel more comfortable watching videos without sound, for example, if they don't want to wake up their family members, and headphones are not an option for some reason. Cultural exchange. Forced subtitles may add notes on cultural differences and peculiarities.

Subtitling guidelines with do's and don'ts

Knowing that subtitles benefit everyone, how can we ensure they are truly effective? Let's now explore the best practices for quality subtitling to avoid common pitfalls.

Dos

Accuracy. Good subtitles should reflect the soundtrack without any creative elements (as long as the captions are not an artistic device).

Good subtitles should reflect the soundtrack without any creative elements (as long as the captions are not an artistic device). Synchronization. Unsynced subtitles can ruin the user experience even worse than low-quality video or poor editing.

Unsynced subtitles can ruin the user experience even worse than low-quality video or poor editing. Readability. Whimsical fonts look great on art objects, not a video.

Whimsical fonts look great on art objects, not a video. Conciseness . Each block of subtitles should contain a maximum of two lines, with no more than 40 characters in each line.

. Each block of subtitles should contain a maximum of two lines, with no more than 40 characters in each line. Reasonable timing. On average, a viewer needs 4 seconds to read 12 words, which gives us 3 words per second. If subtitles disappear faster, the viewers will not read them till the end. If they stay longer, they will not be synchronized with the dialogues.

On average, a viewer needs 4 seconds to read 12 words, which gives us 3 words per second. If subtitles disappear faster, the viewers will not read them till the end. If they stay longer, they will not be synchronized with the dialogues. Placement. Traditionally, subtitles are placed in the lower third of the screen. But if this part of the visual is essential for the plot, captions may be moved to the top.

Traditionally, subtitles are placed in the lower third of the screen. But if this part of the visual is essential for the plot, captions may be moved to the top. Speaker identification is a crucial aspect of subtitles for viewers who are hard of hearing.

is a crucial aspect of subtitles for viewers who are hard of hearing. Localization. Don't translate puns and proverbs literally; find an analog in your language.

Don't translate puns and proverbs literally; find an analog in your language. Revision. After creating subtitles, let them "rest" and revise them in a few hours to get hold of the finest imperfections, errors, and typos. This way, you'll get perfect subtitles.

After creating subtitles, let them "rest" and revise them in a few hours to get hold of the finest imperfections, errors, and typos. This way, you'll get perfect subtitles. Cross-platform testing. Check the subtitled video in various browsers to ensure it looks the same and is accessible to a diverse audience.

Check the subtitled video in various browsers to ensure it looks the same and is accessible to a diverse audience. Formatting. Select white or black letter color without fancy hues. Make sure the line doesn't break in the middle of the word.

Select white or black letter color without fancy hues. Make sure the line doesn't break in the middle of the word. Correct spelling and punctuation. Don't underestimate them. Don't forget that punctuation rules are not the same in different languages, so if you translate the dialogue, don't just copy commas and semicolons, but adapt them to your language.

Don’ts

Don't overload the viewer with information, trying to squeeze in one block several sentences.

the viewer with information, trying to squeeze in one block several sentences. Don't cover up important visuals. Subtitles can be removed higher or lower, if necessary.

Subtitles can be removed higher or lower, if necessary. Don't think that "one size fits all". Even though there are formatting recommendations, each platform still has its specifications to meet.

Even though there are formatting recommendations, each platform still has its specifications to meet. Don't ignore non-dialogue speech elements. They may be essential, especially in subtitles for the hard of hearing.

How to make video subtitles

Nowadays, many video platforms offer automated caption generation without the participation of the content creator. However, the quality of such subtitles still leaves much to be desired, so if you care about your reputation and content accessibility, you might opt for other options.

Manual creation. Oldy-moldy Word or another text editor and oceans of free time. The output will be impeccable, but be ready to spend ages on it.

Automatic. You'll get the result in a jiffy, but be ready to edit and synchronize the output, as it's likely to be inaccurate.

STT (Speech-to-text) technology. While the previous method works mostly with written transcripts, this one uses voice recognition. The same advantages and drawbacks: it's fast but needs further polishing.

Subtitling software. Specialized tools for creating subtitles, editing, styling, translating, and more.

Outsourcing. Experienced specialists can perform this task much quicker and (possibly) better than you, but it will cost you an arm and a leg.

Community help. Some content creators engage their followers in creating subtitles for some perks. For example, this method is used for subtitling educational materials for MOOCs on open resources.

Collaborative tools. There are "version control systems" for content creators as well (for example, Google apps). This way, several people can work on subtitles for the same video, correcting and helping each other.

Subtitling tips

Here are a few tips based on our personal experience.

Start with simpler projects. Don't engage in complex video editing, with lengthy dialogues and specific jargon. Try your hand at shorter recordings with clear audio.

Before trying to create subtitles, watch subtitled videos and note what they look like. Pay attention to the subtitle text, formatting, and position to gather the best subtitle examples.

Don't do everything manually when there are lots of free and user-friendly tools for automated subtitle generation and translation. Don't forget to revise and edit the result.

Seek feedback. Constructive criticism is an essential element of progress.

Mark the non-dialogue elements graphically. For example, set the foreign words in italics and use brackets to indicate off-screen sounds.

Frequently asked questions (FAQ)

What are the different types of subtitles available for video content?

The main types of subtitles are open captions, which are integrated into the video, and unremovable, and closed captions, which are separate files that can be toggled on or off and may have compatibility issues depending on the platform.

How do subtitles improve accessibility for people who are hard of hearing?

Subtitles present an exact transcript of the spoken dialogues and other audial elements inaccessible to people with hearing impairments.

What is the difference between SDH subtitles and closed captions?

SDH subtitles translate foreign speech with added clarifications, such as background noise and speaker identification, while closed captions are optional text for same-language videos that can be toggled on or off.

What are some tools available for creating video subtitles?

Many video hosting platforms, such as YouTube, have such features. If you need something more functional with more editing options, you can use online tools, such as Clideo.

What are the best practices for creating accurate and synchronized subtitles?

Use AI tools to simplify tasks; specialized software creates subtitles faster, allowing more time for revisions. Review the output. Learn from examples by exploring subtitled videos online for best practices.

Conclusion

Subtitles seem simple and self-evident: what can be complicated about several lines of the written text? As you can see, they are not. In this article, we peeled just the first layer of the onion, while there are still many to discover.

