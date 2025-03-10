How to create a podcast transcript

A basic podcast transcription is a word-by-word record of everything uttered in the episode. Quite often it’s not just a raw script, but an updated version, with timestamps, notes, speakers’ names, additional sound records, etc.

There are three main ways to turn a podcast into a text. First, you can do it by yourself, word by word. You can find some tips on how to transcribe a podcast manually in our article about Best Ways to Create a Podcast Transcript, but the main rule is the following: be ready that it will take approximately four times longer than an actual recording length.

Another way is to transcribe a podcast with the help of a professional transcribing agency. Not denying the multiple advantages of this approach, we should mention though that a minute of the audio recording will cost you about $2, so it may not be the best option in the long-term perspective.

Last but not least, you can also use an online transcript creator. For example, the Clideo service is browser-based, so you don’t have to download and install any memory-consuming software. Every user can transcribe 10 minutes of audio per month for free. If that isn’t enough, consider upgrading your account to Clideo Pro.

Here is a brief and precise manual on how to get a transcript of a podcast with the help of the Clideo service.

Upload the audio to the tool Open the AI podcast transcript generator in any browser and hit the “Choose file” button to import a recording from your device. Alternatively, call the drop-down menu and upload a file from cloud storage. Select the language of speech to let the tool recognize it with ease and click “Start transcription”. Revise and edit the transcript Proofread the transcript to make sure it’s accurate, and correct the errors if there are any. Add extra notes and comments, if necessary. You can also translate the text to a foreign language in one click (but remember to save the original transcript before translation). When you are done, save the file in TXT or SRT format. If you don’t need the video with embedded subtitles, that’s the end of your journey. If you want to get a video file as well, go on to the next step. Save the video If you want to get your transcript also as a video with embedded subtitles on a black background, hit the “Export video” button and let the tool do the rest. When the file is processed, save it to the chosen location.

We regularly improve our tools to add new features or enhance your experience. Check our Help Center for the most recent instructions.

Frequently asked questions (FAQ)

What is a podcast transcript?

A podcast transcript is a written record of everything said in an episode, often including timestamps and speaker names for clarity.

How long does it take to transcribe a podcast manually?

Manually transcribing a podcast usually takes about four times the length of the recording itself!

Are there costs associated with using a professional transcription service?

Yes! Expect to pay around $2 per minute of audio, which can add up quickly.

Can I use free tools to transcribe my podcast?

Absolutely! Services like Clideo allow you to transcribe up to 10 minutes of audio for free each month.

How do I save my transcript after editing?

Once you’re done editing, you can save your transcript in TXT or SRT format, or export it as a video with embedded subtitles!