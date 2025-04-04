Nowadays, finding a web resource without videos is hard. They've become an irremovable part of web browsing, and, for some, the main goal for using social networks or apps. However, for them to look good and play smoothly, you need to do more than just upload clips. You have to think of many aspects, and one of them is video formats.

So let's review various types of video files, their properties, and ways to work with them.

Introduction to video file formats

The 90s introduced AVI, a video format by Microsoft still visible today, though its popularity has waned due to newer formats with enhanced features.

The the evolution of video formats has led to a variety of digital files for platforms such as television, social media, and streaming. But what exactly are formats? They are standards for storing, encoding, and reproducing data, often reflected in file names (filename.mp4). These formats affect compression and the storage of multimedia information, addressing various aspects.

Video file format components

Video file container that stores visual, sound-related, and sometimes other data (subtitles, metadata, etc.). Video containers are what people usually call a file extension; some examples of video file extensions include MP4, AVI, MKV, and many others.

Video codecs that affect compression settings and unpacking of visual data. They help to reduce the size and preserve the acceptable quality. Among all the common ones, H.264 takes the first place.

Audio codecs that work in the same way, but with relation to audio data. Those are AAC, MP3, OPUS, FLAC, etc. An audio file is an essential component of a video file, playing a crucial role in compression and quality considerations.

Metadata which contains additional information, e.g., video resolution, duration, bitrate, copyright, etc.

Subtitles and additional tracks for different languages or dub options. Formats such as MKV, MP4, and MOV can contain this data, allowing for more flexible editing. These features are mostly optional, but when included, they enhance the viewing experience by providing multilingual support and additional audio options.

Types of video file formats

Whether creating video content for work or storage, viewing, or sharing, any of these tasks might require specific video formats. Here are our recommendations:

Common formats for everyday use

MP4 (MPEG-4 Part 14) is the most widely used video file format that has become a staple for web and mobile devices. As a container format, MP4 can store video, audio, and subtitles, making it incredibly versatile. One of the standout features of MP4 files is their high video quality combined with a relatively small file size. This balance makes MP4 ideal for online streaming and sharing, as it ensures quick loading times without compromising on visual clarity. MP4 is also universally supported across most devices and platforms, including popular sites like YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.

MOV (QuickTime) are mostly applicable in the Apple ecosystem. This format is favored for its ability to maintain high video quality and support advanced editing features. It is a go-to choice for filmmakers and video editors working within Apple's software environment. Additionally, MOV files are compatible with various media players and editing software, ensuring flexibility and ease of use when transferring projects between different platforms.

AVI files (Audio Video Interleave) have been a staple in digital video since their inception. Their wide support makes them suitable for basic video playback and editing tasks. However, due to less efficient compression techniques, AVI files tend to occupy more storage space compared to modern formats. Despite this drawback, AVI files are beneficial for creating video archives or when compatibility with older devices and software is necessary.

WMV (Windows Media Video) is a video file format developed by Microsoft specifically for Windows operating systems. WMV is a popular choice for streaming and sharing videos because of its excellent video quality and small file sizes. The format uses advanced video compression techniques to reduce file size without sacrificing quality, making it ideal for online use. However, WMV files are not as compatible with Apple and Linux devices, which can limit their cross-platform usability.

Specialized formats worth knowing

Do you have more specific tasks in mind? Check out some other video file types.

For example, take a look at MKV (Matroska Video), which works with many various codecs, several audio tracks, captions, and chapters. It's useful when storing and watching movies, TV series, or videos with additional tracks.

WebM (with VP9 + Opus codecs) was made for the web as it optimizes size and quality, which is especially handy for uploading videos or streaming frequently.

FLV (Flash Video) was once the go-to option for online videos. Although it's considered outdated today, it can still be useful if you're working with older systems or software that hasn't been updated in a while.

RAW videos have the highest quality, which allows for full control during post-processing. While it sounds nice, you'd work with them on complex projects because they're huge in size and often require professional equipment.

Newer high-quality options

Of course, the development continues, and more advanced types of video files are made for folks who think ahead of time.

HEVC/H.265, the newer version of MP4, has the same perks as its predecessor and is half the size. It's a good choice for making high-resolution videos or watching them on modern devices. But despite the advantages, it requires a powerful processor for them to play properly.

AV1 offers even better compression than H.265, proving to be useful for streaming (e.g., YouTube, Netflix). However, it has less support on older devices, so it will not suit everyone.

The ProRes format, similar to RAW, is used in professional video editing. In addition to high quality, it also helps minimize losses during post-production. However, such files are still pretty big.

Generally, new formats provide better quality and simultaneously reduce the size. In exchange, they require more resources for playback.

Other video attributes

Apart from extensions, a video has other important characteristics. Understanding these attributes is crucial as they significantly influence the overall quality, playback performance, and compatibility with various devices and platforms. These features include:

This attribute defines the number of frames per second, or FPS. The higher it is, the smoother the video looks, but its size increases proportionally. For cinema, the standard frame rate is 24 FPS; for TV and streaming, 30 FPS is often used; and such a high figure as 60 FPS is more common in games and sports broadcasts for smooth playback.

Frame size

It refers to the width and height of the shot in pixels. The larger the frame, the more detail it can fit, but it also affects the file size. Usually, the filming device affects this parameter, but it is possible to change the size of the picture or video. Now, the most popular frame sizes are 1920x1080 (Full HD) and 3840x2160 (4K).

It is also measured in pixels, but refers to a different parameter – image clarity, which depends on the number of pixels horizontally and vertically. Common video resolutions include Standard Definition (SD) at 480p (720x480), High Definition (HD) at 720p (1280x720), Full HD (1080p) at 1920x1080, 4K Ultra HD at 3840x2160, and 8K Ultra HD at 7680x4320. The higher the resolution, the sharper the clip, but it also increases the file size.

This is the ratio of the frame width to its height, which determines the shape of the image (square, rectangular, widescreen). The traditional standard was 4:3 (such as 640x480 pixels), but now we commonly use 16:9 (like 1920x1080 pixels) for most screens and 9:16 for mobile devices. There is also a widescreen format of 21:9, which is mostly applicable for cinema and home theaters.

Bitrate

It shows how much data is transferred (measured in bits per second, such as Mbps). A high bitrate increases the quality, along with the size. Low-quality online videos often have a low bitrate, such as 1-2 Mbps, while 4K options range from 20 to 50 Mbps or higher.

Compression

This attribute is responsible for removing redundant data to decrease file size. However, it may also reduce quality. Video compression can be lossy, removing anything considered less important, and lossless, keeping everything intact, but resulting in a larger size.

How to choose the right video file format

Actually, deciding which format to use is not as straightforward as you may think. Whether you'reyou'reg or watching a video, you have to consider its intended platform and other aspects, like the ability to turn on subtitles or making sure to fit into the requirements of a player or website. Let's review the most common video file formats and their best applications.

Best video file formats for social media posts

We recommend MP4 with a resolution of 1080p (Full HD), which is ideal for most platforms. The reason is simple – a combination of high quality and a relatively small size neatly fits everyone's needs. But remember to look up the aspect ratio of your preferred social media – for example, 1:1, 4:5, and 16:9 are suitable for Instagram; for TikTok it's 9:16, and for Facebook/YouTube it's 16:9.

Best video file formats for messaging apps

For messengers like WhatsApp, Telegram, Viber, and others, MP4 is preferable too. Although the clips should have a resolution of 720p or 1080p and a low bitrate (to fit the size limits).

Best video file formats for blogs and websites

Our suggestion is MP4 or WebM. You've probably seen these video formats around a lot.

MP4 is compatible with pretty much any platform out there, so when you're unsure which format to use, think of MP4, as it is indeed universal. You can't go wrong with it. At the same time, WebM is tailored specifically for the web while offering a smaller size and maintaining quality.

Best video file formats for storage

Choosing MKV files with H.265/HEVC codec is smart. This format balances quality and size, delivering high-quality video while managing storage effectively. MKV allows multiple subtitles and audio tracks, enhancing versatility. H.265 reduces file size significantly without losing quality, ideal for maximizing storage without sacrificing high-definition video.

Best video file formats for video editing

MOV or RAW, also preferably with the original resolution and high bitrate. Since they have minimal data loss, they are very flexible in post-production. Just remember to keep a backup to always have access to the unedited source.

Best video file formats for home viewing

MP4 or MKV. The resolution depends on your TV, but for a nice-looking picture, it should be at least 1080p. MP4 works with most TVs and media players, while MKV can store movies with subtitles and several audio tracks, which are a must for watching videos with multiple possible translations.

How to edit a video file

So, you have a clip and would like to improve it. However, simply having a common format is not enough if you're looking for a good-looking result, even if some are easier to edit, everything else depends only on what changes you're going to make. So, where to start?

Tools needed for video editing

Decide on the changes you want and what settings to adjust. This will help you find the right software with the necessary features. For complex projects, look for professional apps like DaVinci Resolve or Adobe Premiere Pro, which are compatible with specialized formats and codecs. For small edits, simple editors or online tools like iMovie or Clideo Online Video Editor are often sufficient. They quickly adjust specific aspects, making them ideal for creating simple social media videos.

Types of video edits

When choosing the editing tool, look for the following basic operations for enhancing video quality and content.

Trimming and preliminary editing, like removing unnecessary fragments and bringing the remaining frames together. These are usually the first changes made to create a dynamic and concise draft.

Color correction and color grading . This edit includes adjusting brightness, contrast, saturation, and color balance. Changing these parameters helps to bring the visual appeal up and create a special mood.

Stabilization , or eliminating camera shake. It's a simple change that makes a video look much smoother and thus, more enjoyable to watch.

Adding effects and animations such as transitions, filters, and text animation. They will bring visual variety and emphasize key points.

And to improve the accessibility of the content, you can also add subtitles. With the right creative settings for their appearance, you can even add a humorous or dramatic vibe to the scene.

Editing audio tracks . It includes adjusting the volume, adding background music, and sound effects to create an atmosphere and emphasize important points.

Apropos of improving sound, you can also remove noise and normalize volume . Clean and crisp sound positively affects viewerviewers'ption.

If your recording is of low quality, try increasing the resolution through upscaling . However, remember that this can both improve the resolution and give the video a slightly unnatural look if there is too much of it.

Optimization by compression may also be useful. This is usually done by converting to a suitable format with the appropriate bitrate and resolution settings.

Frequently asked questions (FAQ)

What is the best video file format for high-quality video content?

For complex editing and preserving the maximum amount of data, it's ProRes or RAW; however, they require some editing experience, versatile editing tools, and understanding how you can apply changes with them.

Which video file format is most compatible with web browsers?

MP4 with the H.264 codec. It works on almost all modern browsers and websites, making it a universal choice for web content.

How does video compression affect video quality?

Generally, it's used to reduce file size but can also degrade quality, especially when using lossy algorithms. To minimize losses, use modern codecs (H.265, AV1); choose the optimal bitrate and resolution; avoid harsh compression whenever possible.

What file format should I use for video editing?

When it comes to professional or complex projects, formats with minimal compression (like ProRes or RAW) are preferable. As for regular videos, MP4 with the H.264 codec and moderate compression would do a good job.

What is the preferred format for social media platforms like YouTube?

The main format for YouTube is MP4 – with it, you will ensure maximum compatibility and quality for your content. The recommended parameters are 1080p resolution and 8-12 Mbps bitrate. Alternatively, you can use WebM for 4K videos and MOV for professional content.

Conclusion

The format is the exact part of the video where everything starts. It affects all other aspects, allowing for versatile work and editing of the source material. Specialized formats are useful for professional or complex tasks, while common ones help you use the video wherever you want.