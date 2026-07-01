Top Artificial Intelligence Tools for Video Creators

Can AI help with creating videos? The general answer is yes, while the details differ from one part of the process to another. Whether it's seeking ideas, scripting, editing, or even uploading, each step can indeed be simpler when using AI apps.

However, there's no single do-it-all tool, so we'd have to combine several of them to achieve our goal. But how do you know when to use which one? In this guide, we'll preview how you can integrate the most valuable AI tools at each stage of the video creation workflow, offering practical advice on combining them for the best results.

Video creation workflow in a nutshell

Before exploring the tools, let's have a look at the video editing process and all the artifacts or assets that accompany each of the stages to see how AI-powered systems can automate tasks across several stages, not just idea generation:

The initial stage, brainstorming, is all about generating ideas, hooks, and concepts for your video. You create a clear plan or outline for the video project. Once it's done, it's time for scripting – textually structuring how everything should go, planning scene changes, spoken lines, etc. You develop a detailed script or storyboard to guide visuals and narration. Visual planning is a vital part of the visual aesthetic that is important in your video. It includes creating storyboards and moodboards to find the perfect look, outlining thumbnails, etc. Asset creation is the meatiest part, as this is a process of actually creating all the images, clips, voiceovers, and other important parts for your project. Video editing, on the other hand, is usually the lengthiest part, as you work on cutting and stitching footage together, making visual and audio enhancements, implementing captions, and voiceovers. This is where the video starts to emerge. Publishing and repurposing include coming up with titles and descriptions, making shorter clips, and other ways to reuse assets of the video on social media platforms. At this point, some setups also automate workflows around repackaging and marketing content after the main video is done.

According to an Adobe survey of video creators, AI has already gone mainstream: 82% of people posting on Facebook, 75% on Instagram and TikTok, and 74% on YouTube said they use AI video tools — and 4 in 10 use them every single week.

With AI now offering an abundance of options ( AI chatbots, AI agents, AI platforms, AI apps, and video editors with AI features), we can spend a lot of time looking for a suitable one. This is further aggravated by the fact that many of the free AI chatbots we stumble upon are no longer updated and would process our requests based on outdated information.

Thus, we will pick AI agents that are still up and running and have proven to be useful, providing the results that actually work here and now. Some of them are very easy to build into your workflow, making the process of creating videos streamlined and easy to follow.

We will also look for AI chatbots for various media types, not just for generating content, it's only fair when working on videos, which require a lot of all-around creative thinking!

Understanding what type of asset you might need at a certain stage helps in selecting the right AI tools to support it effectively.

ChatGPT

ChatGPT is probably the first one that comes to mind when we think about general-purpose AI assistants capable of text generation and data analysis. And for a good reason – after years of learning and working, its AI search engine does a great job at providing info on just about any prompt you use. When doing research, you can expect web searches and sourced answers as well, even though facts still need verification – and with a completely free plan for everyone!

ChatGPT can mostly help produce textual artifacts such as video outlines, detailed scripts, voiceover drafts, and SEO-friendly titles and descriptions. It excels at generating the foundational text content that guides the entire video creation process.

Advantages Fast generation . You can get a video structure, a detailed script, a list of timecodes, or a draft of the voiceover text in seconds. This saves hours of mulling over a blank page.

. You can get a video structure, a detailed script, a list of timecodes, or a draft of the voiceover text in seconds. This saves hours of mulling over a blank page. SEO and description assistance. The model is excellent at writing titles, descriptions for YouTube and TikTok, tags, and transcriptions. This directly impacts video reach and rankings. Disadvantages Timing and rhythm issues . The model has a poor sense of real time. It can generate a 500-word script, thinking it's 30 seconds long, while in reality, it's 2-3 minutes of speech. You'll have to manually double-check and adjust the timing.

. The model has a poor sense of real time. It can generate a 500-word script, thinking it's 30 seconds long, while in reality, it's 2-3 minutes of speech. You'll have to manually double-check and adjust the timing. Factual errors and hallucinations. ChatGPT can provide incorrect dates, names, or formulas. This is critical for educational or news videos – you must double-check every fact with reliable sources.

Claude

If you plan to work on longer videos that require a lot of research, Claude is the superior option. It works especially well when you need to process long-form textual artifacts like comprehensive scripts, context-aware storyboards, entire conversations, or detailed research summaries for long-form content. This is a perfect screenwriter who doesn't know how to create a video itself, but will write a brilliant script for it. It's ideal for handling large volumes of text and maintaining consistent style and voice across lengthy video projects.

Advantages Deep understanding of context . You can upload an entire movie script or a huge technical documentation, and it rarely loses track of context.

. You can upload an entire movie script or a huge technical documentation, and it rarely loses track of context. Perfect style and voice. If you give it examples of your scripts, it will adapt to your tone. This is ideal for videos with a lot of talking or animations, or for retaining brand voice. Disadvantages Lack of visuals. If you ask Claude, "Show me a sunset" it'll describe it in words. Some other tools will at least try to generate an image.

Google Gemini

Google Gemini is a general‑purpose AI that can support almost every stage of video creation rather than just generating clips. It's especially strong as a central "brain" for your workflow: helping you brainstorm concepts, write and refine scripts, generate metadata, and connect different Google tools you already use.

It can produce a wide range of artifacts – from scripts and content ideas to draft media assets and automations that tie your tools together – and works best when you treat it as a hub that coordinates the video production process.

Advantages Works well with Google tools . Google AI Studio is a free online platform that lets you experiment with AI models, easily upload images and videos from the cloud, save scripts to Google Docs, and streamline video creation tasks by connecting scripting, media, and analysis within the Google ecosystem.

. Google AI Studio is a free online platform that lets you experiment with AI models, easily upload images and videos from the cloud, save scripts to Google Docs, and streamline video creation tasks by connecting scripting, media, and analysis within the Google ecosystem. Automating workflows. There are ready-made templates that turn Gemini into a full-fledged video production pipeline. Disadvantages Requires technical skills for complex scenarios. If you want to use its advanced AI models with API access, you won't be able to get by without basic programming knowledge or at least an understanding of API requests; these capabilities are powerful, but once you move beyond the basic interface, usage limits and more technical setup become part of the trade-off.

Midjourney

Midjourney is a generative AI focused on visuals – primarily still images – making it ideal for thumbnails, moodboards, storyboards, and other visual concepts that shape the look of your videos.

Its strength is in producing highly stylized, cinematic images with distinctive lighting, texture, and atmosphere. You can use these outputs directly as thumbnails and backgrounds, or as visual references for video scenes you'll later build in editing or with dedicated video tools. Midjourney doesn't replace a video editor – instead, it gives you the high‑quality still visuals that support your overall video aesthetic.

Advantages High quality of source images . Other services start from scratch and g enerate images, but MJ takes a finished masterpiece and brings it to life.

. Other services start from scratch and g enerate images, but MJ takes a finished masterpiece and brings it to life. Unique style and texture. Midjourney excels at unconventional visual tasks like cinematic lighting, vintage, and analog effects. For creative projects where expressiveness is important, this is a huge plus. Disadvantages Short length . AI video generations start at 5 seconds and can be extended to 21 seconds maximum, and for a YouTube video, this is nothing. For TikTok/Shorts/Reels, it's something, but still a limitation.

. AI video generations start at 5 seconds and can be extended to 21 seconds maximum, and for a YouTube video, this is nothing. For TikTok/Shorts/Reels, it's something, but still a limitation. No native audio. Midjourney only generates video. You add sound, voiceover, background music, and synchronization yourself in the editing software.

Runway

Runway produces video clips with advanced visual effects, animated sequences, and supports text-to-speech voiceovers, making it a versatile tool for generating and editing video content directly in the browser.

This AI's capabilities make it a professional video camera and director all in one. Its features are well-designed for full-fledged video production, from storyboarding to final editing.

Advantages Camera operator in chat . You can literally dictate the camera's movements, like "Slow zoom," "Pull back," "Pan left to right." The model understands and executes these commands with amazing precision.

. You can literally dictate the camera's movements, like "Slow zoom," "Pull back," "Pan left to right." The model understands and executes these commands with amazing precision. Strong VFX . You can literally just film a toy in an office with your phone, and then use Runway to transport it to a futuristic city, adding realistic shadows and reflections. It's practically a "green screen" without the screen!

. You can literally just film a toy in an office with your phone, and then use Runway to transport it to a futuristic city, adding realistic shadows and reflections. It's practically a "green screen" without the screen! Browser-based convenience. Online editing platforms are popular because they let you work directly in a web browser without installing software, which lowers setup friction compared with traditional apps. Disadvantages Still too short . You get a maximum of 10 seconds per clip. For a full-fledged video, you'll still have to stitch together dozens of pieces in an editor, and if a platform has limited built-in media libraries, you may also need separate stock sources.

. You get a maximum of 10 seconds per clip. For a full-fledged video, you'll still have to stitch together dozens of pieces in an editor, and if a platform has limited built-in media libraries, you may also need separate stock sources. Copyright gray area. There are lawsuits from artists claiming Runway learned from their work. If you work for a major brand, keep this in mind.

Luma

Luma generates short video clips with 3D spatial awareness and cinematic effects, including reframing for different aspect ratios, making it useful for creating immersive and visually rich video segments. Its main selling point is its ability to understand 3D space, depth, and camera movement.

Advantages Flexible creation and editing. Luma provides options such as Text-to-Video and Image-to-Video, with the latter maintaining high fidelity to the original image.

+Reframing. With Luma, you can expand the composition or reformat the video for different aspect ratios (for example, from 16:9 to 9:16 for Reels). Disadvantages As usual, short clips . Depending on the option, the result may last for 5 to 18 seconds, which is woefully inadequate for full-length scenes or narrative content.

. Depending on the option, the result may last for 5 to 18 seconds, which is woefully inadequate for full-length scenes or narrative content. No manual editing. Luma doesn't have a full-fledged video editor. If you're not satisfied with the result, you can't "fix" it manually – you have to regenerate it.

ElevenLabs

ElevenLabs is perfect when you need lively, natural AI voices for voiceovers, characters, dubbing, or broader voice generation use cases. It also includes a powerful tool – Scribe – which creates meticulously crafted and easy-to-read video transcriptions.

Advantages Versatility . The latest model understands tags like [whisper\, [laughter\, or [excited\, making the voiceovers sound expressive with strong voice quality. It also offers over 10,000 voices in 74 languages – there's an option for virtually any project!

. The latest model understands tags like [whisper\, [laughter\, or [excited\, making the voiceovers sound expressive with strong voice quality. It also offers over 10,000 voices in 74 languages – there's an option for virtually any project! Voice cloning. You can upload a sample (30 seconds for the basic version), and the AI will learn to speak in your voice (or the voice of anyone you have permission to use). Voice generation technology is also widely used in virtual assistants, automated customer service, and content creation, which helps explain how quickly these tools have improved. Disadvantages No video editor. ElevenLabs only creates audio/text. You'll still need an editing program to sync your voice with the image.

Quick comparison at a glance

So to sum up:

Best for brainstorming and scripting: ChatGPT / Claude

Best for research and structure: Claude / Gemini

Best for image generation: Midjourney

Best for video generation: Runway / Luma

Best for audio and narration: ElevenLabs

As you see, so far, there isn't one tool that fully replaces the rest, even if some of the best AI platforms can handle writing, coding, and analyzing data in a single interface for broader workflows.

How to choose the right AI-powered tool for your needs

Our list includes more common AI platforms, but that doesn't mean you should use only these options. In fact, some other AI agents may end up being more helpful to you, so it's better to choose them based on your needs.

First things first, a bottleneck issue – a perfect tool in theory that doesn't solve your biggest pain point is useless in practice. See what's the hardest part for you and look for a tool that provides a solution specifically for it.

Then, the output type – what exactly do you want to get as a result? If you need text, don't use a tool that "can do everything but in images." The strongest generative AI tools usually work best when matched to one clear job, such as scripting, visuals, or narration. Specialized solutions for complex tasks almost always win.

Budget and skill level are no less important. Here you need to answer two questions: how much am I willing to spend? and how deep am I willing to go? In short, it's better to go for exactly one level higher than your current level, especially if more advanced setups add extra complexity – a beginner doesn't need an API, and a professional won't feel comfortable without flexible settings. As for pricing, try free AI tools first and never pay for "unlimited" until you've hit the limit.

Last but not least, licensing needs – the most underrated, but potentially the most expensive in consequences. To avoid any issues, properly check the license before the first generation, as it's easier than reworking the content, and it saves you from potential legal issues.

Which AI tool to try first

The best would be to try them all, but also, there's no rush. You can try the bottleneck principle and look for the tool that'll cover your weakest spot, as well as its analogs, to find the perfect solution.

Overall, you can use:

ChatGPT for all-around support;

Runway or Luma for video-focused AI help;

Midjourney for visuals;

ElevenLabs for voice.

Frequently asked questions Which AI tool is best for video scripting and brainstorming? ChatGPT and Claude excel at this task, with the former being best for speed and the volume of ideas, and the latter for the quality and accuracy of the text. What AI tools help most with video editing and post-production? While they are not full-on editors, Runway and Luma help with cleanup, inserts, smooth transitions between frames, and the like, while ElevenLabs handles the audio. Which AI tool is best for creating thumbnails and other visual assets? Midjourney is the undisputed leader in quality, stylization, and cinematic quality of images. It is perfect for thumbnails, previews, and backgrounds. Are AI-generated voiceovers and visuals safe to use commercially? It depends – while most cases won't cause any problems, some specific media pieces may raise concerns. To be sure, you should check the AI license. How many AI tools does a video creator actually need to get started? Zero – AI is of great help, but you don't need to use it to become a creator. With that said, you don't need many tools at the start, and a small stack of existing tools plus one or two AI apps can already automate parts of the workflow, which is especially helpful for non-technical users who want results without building complex systems.

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