User Generated Videos: A Guide for Authentic Content Creation

These days, user generated videos (UGC video content) are the most trusted form of content on the Internet. What is UGC video content, why it works, and how to make your own - let's find out everything you need to know to create it yourself, even if you've never edited a video before.

Consumers don't want to hear from brands anymore - they want to hear from each other. That shift has made user generated content (UGC) one of the most powerful forces in marketing today. And among all types of UGC, video is the core. UGC videos are product reviews, tutorials, and unboxing videos - that is, real video content created by real users, not by ad agencies or production studios. They are genuine, and therefore they feel genuine.

Whether you're a content creator, a small business owner, or a marketer curious about how to leverage authentic content, this guide will walk you through the basics.

Understanding user generated videos

So, what is a UGC video? Let's define it clearly. User generated content (UGC) is any content created by people - customers, fans, everyday social media users - rather than by a brand or professional ad agency. User generated video content is simply UGC in video form: someone filming themselves using a product, sharing a tutorial, recording an unboxing, or posting a testimonial from their own lives.

The secret of the effectiveness of UGC videos lies in three ingredients: trust, authenticity, and reach. User-generated content builds trust and authenticity because it comes from real customers with (hopefully) no script and (hopefully again) no agenda. User-generated videos provide unbiased, genuine experiences that we, as potential customers, can relate to.

78% of millennials rely on UGC for purchasing decisions, making this type of content one of the strongest drivers of purchase decisions across demographics.

Pretty impressive for content that differs so much from traditional brand content? Polished brand content is typically produced with professional lighting, actors, careful scripting, and high production values. Videos created by brands convey a curated message. UGC videos, on the other hand, feature real settings, natural lighting, conversational delivery, and the kind of imperfections that signal honesty. When viewers see an overly polished traditional ad, skepticism kicks in. When they see someone filming from their kitchen counter, a connection happens.

Why video UGC is the most impactful format right now

Short-form video has taken over social media feeds - and it's not slowing down. YouTube Shorts now sees about 200 billion daily views, up from 70 billion in 2024. Short-form video under 60 seconds is ranked the #1 ROI format by almost half of global marketers in 2026. On TikTok, Instagram Reels, and YouTube Shorts, mostly short clips from real users dominate what people actually watch.

UGC content is considered 8.7 times more impactful than influencer content and 6.6 times more influential than branded content.

Video UGC sits at the intersection of two unstoppable trends: the dominance of short-form video and the consumer demand for authenticity. Here are a few concrete examples of formats that perform exceptionally well:

Unboxing videos capture the excitement of opening a product for the first time. They're popular for showcasing product quality and packaging - research shows 62% of consumers watched unboxing videos before buying a product. The format has been around since early YouTube, but it's found fresh life on TikTok and Reels.

Product reviews and testimonials give real customers the floor to share honest opinions. These are the digital equivalent of word-of-mouth - user-generated videos act as digital word-of-mouth, and they're incredibly persuasive. A video featuring someone genuinely excited about a product carries more weight than any ad copy.

Tutorials and how-to videos demonstrate how to use a product step-by-step. They reduce doubts, answer questions, and help potential buyers see practical product applications before committing to a purchase.

UGC posts have 10 times higher conversion rates than non-UGC posts. They also have higher watch-through rates than branded content. User-generated videos can increase engagement and advertising, using user generated videos influence purchasing decisions better than traditional ads. You can see the effect for yourself when you hurry to that cozy spot with exceptional donuts after having seen it in your feed.

76% of consumers find video the most trustworthy UGC format - more than photos, text reviews, or any other type.

The social proof effect compounds these benefits. When shoppers see real people showing how a product fits into their daily routines, it removes the degree of uncertainty that holds back conversions. Stores that place UGC galleries above the fold on product pages can see a pretty solid top-quartile uplift. That's the strength of authentic content driving conversions at every level of the funnel.

Types of user generated videos

Not all UGC videos are the same. Understanding the variety of formats helps you choose which types of UGC to pursue - or create. Here's a breakdown of the main categories:

Reviews and testimonials. Users share their honest opinions after using a product. These can be structured (rating + commentary) or conversational vlogs. Storytelling videos share personal experiences with a product, making them deeply relatable and engaging.

Social media posts and stories. Short, candid clips shared on Instagram Stories, TikTok, Snapchat, or Facebook. Users posted stories and quick reactions that feel spontaneous - because they usually are. These are organic content at its best.

Tutorial and how-to videos. Step-by-step demonstrations of product usage tips. Great for complex products, beauty routines, tech gadgets, cooking tools, or anything where seeing the process builds confidence.

Before and after transformations. Before-and-after videos showcase visible product results - whether it's skincare, fitness, home improvement, or organization. Before-and-after videos show clear product results and build credibility because the evidence is visual and undeniable.

Unboxing and first impressions. The opening moment - revealing packaging, showing what's included, and giving raw first reactions. Unboxing videos are popular for showcasing product quality and packaging design, and they generate serious interest among potential customers.

Blog posts with video content and comments. Some users embed videos within longer form content on personal blogs, often with written context and community comments that add another layer of engagement.

Day-in-the-life and lifestyle content. Users show how a product fits into their daily routine. This format feels immersive and narrative - less like a review and more like an invitation into someone's world.

Each format serves a unique purpose. The best ways to leverage them depend on product, target audience, and where customers spend their time.

Where to find UGC videos

You don't always need to create UGC from scratch - it might already exist, as there are many types of UGC video platforms. Here's where to look.

Social media platforms

Key platforms like TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook are the most obvious starting points. Search for hashtags related to some brand or product - terms like #unboxing, #productreview, or branded hashtags. Check tagged posts and mentions. Many social media users tag brands when sharing content, and those tags are a goldmine of organic UGC.

Stories and reels are also worth monitoring. TikTok UGC videos and Instagram Reels frequently feature products without any brand involvement. YouTube UGC videos - especially on such platforms as YouTube Shorts - are another rich source of customer content.

Review platforms

Amazon reviews sometimes include video. YouTube is full of independent reviews and tutorials. Google Reviews increasingly feature visual content. These are places where real customers post content about their experiences without prompting.

Community forums and discussion boards

Reddit threads in product-specific subreddits often contain embedded video content or links to user reviews. Niche forums in fields like beauty, tech, fitness, and cooking regularly feature video material from community members.

Direct requests and branded campaigns

Sometimes the best approach is simply observing a brand. Companies often invite customers, not traditional influencers, to share their experiences on their own channels. Everyday users who regularly post videos about products they love are the best promo. Also, many UGC creators are creating content in exchange for free products or early exclusive access.

So brands can actively seek out and engage with existing UGC and thus get significantly better results -more and more stores now have at least one shoppable video on product detail pages, showing how seriously the industry takes user content.

UGC galleries on product detail pages now deliver a median conversion rate uplift of +22%.

How to create or encourage UGC videos

If UGC videos aren't appearing organically for a brand yet, a company can absolutely encourage their creation. Here are proven strategies for brands (as well as for those interested in finding an opportunity to create a UGV for a brand):

Run contests and giveaways

Create a clear structure: define the format, length, and theme of the video you want. Offer a meaningful reward - free products, gift cards, or recognition on your social media channels. Make the entry process easy and the rules transparent. Contests turn passive customers into active participants.

Create branded hashtags and campaign themes

Develop a bold, memorable hashtag that's simple to use. Something like #MyFirstCut or #FromRawToWow gives participants a rallying point and makes it easy to find and aggregate submitted content. The best social media campaigns build community engagement around a shared theme.

Ask customers directly

Timing matters. Send a follow-up email shortly after product delivery, when excitement is high. A simple message - "Love your new purchase? We'd love to see a quick video!" - can open the door to a flood of fresh content.

Offer incentives

Discounts on future purchases, small gifts, early access to new products, or the chance to be featured on your brand's social media platforms all motivate UGC creation. Incentives don't have to be expensive to be effective.

Make sharing easy

Remove friction. Provide simple guidelines – how to shoot, what to focus on, and suggested length. Let customers tag your brand on social media or upload directly through a simple submission form on your web page. The fewer steps, the more submissions you'll get.

Engage with and showcase existing UGC creators

When someone creates great user content about your product, share it. Repost it on your own channels with credit. Thank the creator publicly. This signals to your broader audience that you value customer content and encourages others to post content of their own.

Always get proper permission before using customer videos in paid ads or on your website. Use release forms, disclose any compensation (with clear #ad or #gifted tags), and comply with FTC guidelines. Respecting creators' rights protects both them and your brand's credibility.

How to create a UGC-style video with Clideo Video Editor

You don't need an ad agency or expensive equipment to create videos that look and feel like authentic UGC. Clideo's all-in-one online Video Editor makes the design process straightforward, even if you've never edited video before. It's browser-based – no app to download, no software to install – and it works on any device with a modern browser.

Here's a step-by-step plan:

Upload or record your footage Open Clideo's online video editor in your browser and start a new project.You can upload existing footage from your device, cloud storage, or record directly within the tool. For UGC-style content, smartphone footage works perfectly – don't worry about it being too polished. All your assets will appear in the timeline, and you will also see the video preview that you can play at any time. Continue with choosing the right format Specify the optimal aspect ratio depending on your target platform in the "Canvas" tab. Clideo supports vertical (9:16) for TikTok and Instagram Reels, square (1:1) for social media feeds, and landscape (16:9) for YouTube, and many other aspect ratios you can choose from the list when you edit videos online on Windows or other devices. Trim and arrange your clips Use the "Split" option tool to cut out any dead air or unnecessary material. Drag clips on the timeline to arrange them in a natural flow along the timeline, tracks, and clips. Keep the structure simple: opening hook, main content, closing thought. Most engaging UGC is short – aim for 30 to 60 seconds for social media. Add an AI voiceover for authentic commentary If you don't want to record your own voice or need a voiceover in a different language, use Clideo's AI voiceover feature to add AI voice to your video. Choose a natural-sounding voice that matches your tone. This is especially useful for product usage tips or tutorial content where clear narration helps. Add captions and text overlays Captions are essential – many people watch videos on mute in their social media feeds. Click "Text" to add subtitles or captions, highlight key points with text overlays, and include any required disclosures. Clideo's customization options make this easy without overwhelming you with complexity. Include smooth transitions between scenes Add simple transitions between clips to keep the video flowing naturally. Click the transition icon between the clips, and select the effect you like. Avoid flashy effects – the goal is to maintain the authentic feel of a UGC video, not make it look like a commercial. Export the created content When you are ready, export your video by clicking the "Export" button and selecting the export setting you need from 480p to 4k. Download your user-generated content Finally, preview the file one more time to make sure it will look good on your social media. If all looks fine, download the file or save it to your Google Drive or Dropbox accounts. Or you can click the "Edit" button and make the required changes. The entire process is beginner-friendly and requires no prior editing experience.

Tips for making UGC videos more relatable

Creating a UGC video is one thing – making it genuinely relatable is another. Here are some tips that separate compelling content from forgettable clips:

Keep lighting natural. Shoot near a window or outdoors. Overly produced lighting signals "advertisement" to viewers. Natural light feels honest.

Shoot near a window or outdoors. Overly produced lighting signals "advertisement" to viewers. Natural light feels honest. Use a conversational tone. Talk like you're explaining something to a friend, not reading from a script. Stumbles and pauses are fine – they add authenticity.

Talk like you're explaining something to a friend, not reading from a script. Stumbles and pauses are fine – they add authenticity. Show a relatable problem and a genuine solution. The most interesting UGC videos follow a simple storytelling arc: "I had this problem, I tried this product, here's what happened" – the same structure that works brilliantly in DIY video projects.

The most interesting UGC videos follow a simple storytelling arc: "I had this problem, I tried this product, here's what happened" – the same structure that works brilliantly in DIY video projects. Include imperfections. A slightly shaky camera, background noise, and an unscripted laugh – these are strengths, not weaknesses. They convey that the content is real.

A slightly shaky camera, background noise, and an unscripted laugh – these are strengths, not weaknesses. They convey that the content is real. Focus on personal experiences and honest opinions. Don't just list features. Share how a product made you feel, what surprised you, and what you'd change. Honest opinions build trust.

Don't just list features. Share how a product made you feel, what surprised you, and what you'd change. Honest opinions build trust. Optimize for mobile viewing and short attention spans. Film vertically. Keep videos concise, just as you would when you make a short social video. Front-load the most engaging moment. Remember that most viewers decide within the first three seconds whether to keep watching.

Film vertically. Keep videos concise, just as you would when you make a short social video. Front-load the most engaging moment. Remember that most viewers decide within the first three seconds whether to keep watching. Use a decent microphone or at least clear audio. While visual polish isn't necessary, clear audio is non-negotiable. If viewers can't hear you, nothing else matters. Many video editing tools offer noise reduction features.

UGC videos are 71% cheaper than influencer marketing, and creating them yourself with a tool like Clideo showcases all the benefits of an online video editor and makes the effort even more cost-effective.

Common mistakes when creating UGC-style videos

Even with the best intentions, a number of common mistakes can undermine your UGC effort:

Over-polishing content. When UGC based ads look too professional, they lose the very quality that makes them effective. If your video looks like it came from an ad agency, audiences will treat it like an ad - and scroll past. Authenticity is the whole point.

When UGC based ads look too professional, they lose the very quality that makes them effective. If your video looks like it came from an ad agency, audiences will treat it like an ad - and scroll past. Authenticity is the whole point. Making videos too long. Social media rewards brevity. For most social media channels, keep videos under 60 seconds. Longer form content has its place on YouTube, but for TikTok and Reels, short clips perform best.

Social media rewards brevity. For most social media channels, keep videos under 60 seconds. Longer form content has its place on YouTube, but for TikTok and Reels, short clips perform best. Focusing too much on product features instead of benefits. Nobody watches a UGC video to hear a spec sheet. They want to know how the product changed someone's day. Lead with outcomes and experiences.

Nobody watches a UGC video to hear a spec sheet. They want to know how the product changed someone's day. Lead with outcomes and experiences. Using overly promotional language. Phrases like "revolutionary," "best-in-class," or "buy now" immediately break the UGC illusion. Speak like a real person, not a marketing brochure. User generated video content should feel like a recommendation, not an advertisement.

Phrases like "revolutionary," "best-in-class," or "buy now" immediately break the UGC illusion. Speak like a real person, not a marketing brochure. User generated video content should feel like a recommendation, not an advertisement. Ignoring platform-specific requirements. A horizontal video won't perform well on TikTok. A two-minute video will struggle on Instagram Reels. Match your content to the platform's format, aspect ratio, and length limit.

A horizontal video won't perform well on TikTok. A two-minute video will struggle on Instagram Reels. Match your content to the platform's format, aspect ratio, and length limit. Not engaging with comments and community feedback. UGC is a two-way street. When people comment on your content, respond. Community engagement turns viewers into new customers and one-time posters into loyal advocates. Community building through customer videos turns buyers into brand advocates.

Frequently asked questions What makes UGC videos different from influencer content? The key difference is intent and origin. Influencer marketing involves paid partnerships where creators with established followings produce content as part of a brand's marketing strategy. UGC videos are typically created by everyday real customers – people who bought a product and felt interested enough to share their experience. UGC tends to feel less produced and more spontaneous, which is why it frequently outperforms influencer content in trust metrics. UGC videos outperform brand-made content on social media platforms precisely because they don't feel like advertising. How long should UGC videos be for different platforms? Keep TikTok UGC videos between 15 and 60 seconds. Instagram Reels perform best at 30 to 90 seconds. YouTube Shorts should stay under 60 seconds. For standard YouTube videos or blog embeds, you have more room – 2 to 5 minutes works for detailed reviews or tutorials. The general rule: shorter is almost always better for social media. Do I need professional equipment to create UGC-style videos? No. A smartphone with a decent camera is all you need. Clear audio matters more than video quality – a simple clip-on microphone can make a big difference. Natural lighting is free and usually looks better than artificial setups. The charm of UGC is that it isn't professional – viewers are drawn to content that looks like it was made by someone like them. What are the legal considerations when using customer videos? Always get written permission before repurposing customer content in paid ads, on your website, or across your social media channels. Use a content release form. If creators were compensated - even with free products – they must disclose that relationship with tags like #ad or #gifted. Brands should follow FTC (Federal Trade Commission) guidelines, which require clear disclosure of any compensation or incentives given to content creators to ensure transparency and honesty in advertising, and any applicable local regulations to avoid legal concerns. How can brands measure the success of UGC video campaigns? Track engagement metrics like views, likes, shares, comments, and watch-through rates. For driving conversions, monitor click-through rates on UGC video ads (UGC ads see four times higher click-through rates than traditional ads) and conversion rate changes on pages featuring UGC. Use analytics tools to compare UGC-driven traffic and conversions against your baseline data.

Create and edit videos online Create your video online effortlessly — no apps or software needed. Just open your browser, upload your assets, and then trim, crop, add music, stickers, and text. Finish with transitions to craft your unique UGV. Create your video