You know the picture you need, but it isn't in your photo library: perhaps a quiet greenhouse on Mars or a product shot with just enough space for a title. An AI image generator can turn a written description into a new visual, or use an existing image as a reference for another version. You can generate AI images without drawing or photographing anything from scratch.

Maybe you're preparing a social post, exploring a concept for an ad, or looking for a visual to explain something in a video. Whether you're a content creator, marketer, educator, or simply curious about AI images, you don't need drawing skills or a photo studio to try an idea. This step-by-step guide shows how to create AI images in Clideo, from choosing a model and writing a prompt to working with a reference image, refining the result, and downloading it or using it in a video. We'll create an illustrated greenhouse on Mars to see how a scene you can't photograph can become a visual you can work with.

What is AI image generation

AI image generation means creating a new picture from a text description or a reference image. You describe what you want to see, from the main subject to the lighting and style, and the model uses patterns learned during training to create its interpretation.

An AI image generator has learned patterns from examples of images and descriptions: what objects tend to look like, how light falls on them, and how different visual styles work. Your prompt gives it clues about what to create and how the pieces should fit together. Different models build the picture in different ways. For example, some start with random visual noise, a little like static on a screen, and gradually turn it into an image guided by your words. You don't need to know the technical details to use them, but it helps to remember that the model interprets your description rather than following a precise drawing plan. That is why the same prompt can produce different results, and why checking the details is part of the process.

There are two main approaches for image generation:

Text-to-image: You write a text prompt only describing the visual you want to create.

You write a text prompt only describing the visual you want to create. Reference-based generation: You upload an existing image and describe a new version or edit. This option is available with image generation models that support additional inputs.

Different AI models may interpret the same prompt in different ways. One might favor realistic detail, while another may be better suited to illustrations, stylized art, or particular types of composition. Model choice is part of the creative process rather than a final exam with one correct answer.

And where can you find these models? You can generate images right inside familiar AI chats like ChatGPT, GROK, or Gemini. Dedicated creative platforms such as Midjourney and Adobe Firefly offer tools for creating and refining visuals on a more professional level. Online editors like Clideo bring multiple AI image models together in one place, so you can try different options, download the image you like, or make it part of a video project with text, music, and other media without leaving the tool.

Did you know? OpenAI introduced DALL·E in January 2021, showing how a model could turn written descriptions into images, including combinations of objects that would be difficult to photograph.

Types of AI images

AI-generated images can be useful whenever you need to communicate or test a visual idea quickly. You can create images for practical layouts or explore digital art, pixel art, and other artistic styles.

Social posts and promotional graphics

Concept art and imagined spaces

Characters and mascots

Backgrounds for video projects

Product and packaging concepts

Educational illustrations

Thumbnails and cover images

The result can stand on its own as a visual concept or become part of a larger Clideo project with video, text, music, and other media.

Text-to-image vs. image-to-image

When generating images, choosing the correct starting point makes prompt writing much easier.

Create an image from text

If you just have an idea, use the text-to-image models, that is, start with a prompt. Describe the main subject first, followed by the setting, composition, lighting, colors, and visual style.

For example: "A glass perfume bottle on pale stone, soft morning light, subtle shadows, minimal product photography, warm neutral palette, landscape composition".

This gives the AI image generator concrete visual information. A prompt such as "nice perfume ad" may yield interesting results, but it leaves almost every decision to the model, from the bottle's appearance to its position in the frame.

Create an image from a reference

Use a model that can work with a reference image to generate visuals based on an existing photo, illustration, product, character, or composition. Upload the file in the reference-image field and describe what should change.

You might ask for a different setting, season, color palette, lighting, art style, or selected objects. The result is a newly generated image based on the reference and prompt; it is not traditional pixel-by-pixel editing with layers or masks.

Clideo tip: Check that your reference photo is attached before each generation, especially after changing models. Uploading a photo to Media does not automatically supply it to the model; add it in the reference-image field.

How to choose the best AI image generator for your task

You can find image generation in chat assistants, dedicated creative platforms, and online video editors that bring several models together. The model is the technology producing the image; the app is where you give it instructions and work with the result. Compare supported reference inputs, aspect ratios, output settings, and credit cost rather than assuming every AI image generator has the same controls.

In Clideo, you can choose from AI image model families including GPT Image, Nano Banana, Seedream, Qwen Image, Wan Image, Stable Image, and MiniMax Image. Compare the actual version and controls shown in your tool: a familiar name does not mean every integration offers the same advanced features. For product photos, prioritize recognizable shape and markings; for illustrations, compare how well each model follows the requested art style. The best AI image generator is the one that fits the task, not necessarily the one with the longest settings menu.

You can also explore our overview of free AI image generators. For working on an existing picture, see how to use AI to edit photos.

How to generate AI images with Clideo

Clideo brings multiple image models and video editing tools into one workspace. You can create a visual, download the source image, or add it to a project with text, footage, and sound. This makes it useful for beginners preparing social posts, presentation visuals, thumbnails, or video backgrounds. Here is how the process works.

Define the purpose Before opening the image tool, decide where the final image will appear and what it needs to communicate. A vertical story, square social post, landscape presentation, and wide video background need different framing. Write one sentence describing the goal. For example: "A calm illustrated background for a meditation video" or "A clean product visual with room for a title on the left". This sentence becomes the foundation of your prompt. Open the AI image generator Open Clideo Video Editor and start a project. In the sidebar, click Generate, open the Image tab, and select an option from the Model drop-down list. Image models have different visual characteristics and supported inputs, so check whether the selected option accepts text only or also supports a reference image. The right model is the one that supports your input and interprets the intended art style well. You can try another model later if the first interpretation does not fit. Compare the images created from the same description to see which model handles the composition and different styles more usefully. Upload a reference if needed If you are generating from an existing visual, upload it as the reference image. Click the reference image field to upload your source image. Use a clear file where the main subject is easy to identify. A cluttered or very small source may provide weaker guidance. Then decide what should remain recognizable and what may change. Include both in the prompt: "Keep the red bicycle and its side view; replace the city street with a quiet coastal road at sunset". Build the text prompt A useful prompt can follow this order: Subject: What is the main focus? Setting: Where is it? Composition: How is the scene framed? Lighting and colors: What creates the mood? Visual style: Should it look photographic, illustrative, cinematic, minimal, abstract, or something else?

For our example, we'll create an illustrated background image for a video about growing plants in space. Enter your prompt in the Prompt box, for example: "An astronaut watering small flowers inside a glass greenhouse on Mars, subject on the right, open space on the left for a title, wide view, soft golden light, dusty red landscape outside, detailed editorial illustration. No text". Visual styles in Clideo are described in the text prompt rather than selected from a universal style menu. So, use specific language, but avoid adding unrelated directions simply because they sound impressive. Clear prompts provide more creative control than a long collection of fashionable adjectives. Choose the aspect ratio and quality Select an aspect ratio if the model offers that setting. For our video background, choose 16:9 when available. Depending on the selected model, Clideo's AI image generator can offer formats including 1:1, 2:3, 3:2, 3:4, 4:3, 9:16, 16:9, and 21:9. Choose 1:1 for square layouts, 9:16 for vertical content, 16:9 for landscape video or presentations, and portrait formats such as 2:3 or 3:4 when height is more important. The ratio affects composition, so mention any needed empty space or subject placement in the prompt. Some models also let you choose the output quality. The available options and their credit cost depend on the selected model, so check the settings and the amount shown on the Generate button before you start. Clideo tip: If the model offers different quality options, start with a lower setting to test your prompt and composition before spending more credits. Once you're happy with the direction, choose a higher setting for the next generation. Keep in mind that this creates a new image, so some details may change. Generate and inspect the result Check the credit cost on the Generate button, then click it and wait on the page for the result. AI generation requires an account and uses credits for each request. Then review the complete image, including the space reserved for the title. To get high-quality images, check: whether the main subject is correct;

whether important objects have the expected shape;

whether the composition leaves enough room for later text;

whether colors and lighting match the intended mood;

whether small details, faces, hands, or written elements look natural.

Review the result of each request before generating again. If you need another interpretation, adjust the prompt or reference or try using another model. Available quality settings and the maximum resolution depend on the selected model; check its controls rather than assuming every model creates the same high-resolution images. Refine the prompt and generate again When the result is close, identify what didn't work and revise that part of the full prompt before generating again. If the subject is too centered, for example, change the prompt to specify the placement: "An astronaut watering small flowers inside a glass greenhouse on Mars. Place the astronaut in the far-right third, with a small flower bed in the lower-right corner. Leave the left half free of people, plants, and equipment, showing a clear view through the greenhouse windows toward a simple dusty red landscape and open sky. Keep natural lighting and consistent clarity across the whole image, without fog, white haze, faded areas, or gradient overlays. Wide view, soft golden light, detailed editorial illustration. No text". Each attempt creates a new image, so details that worked before may change too. Save useful prompt versions to make comparisons easier. If your selected model supports reference images, you can also attach a promising result and use the full prompt to describe the next version, including what should stay the same. Use the generated image in your project To save the generated image itself, open Media, hover over its thumbnail, and click the Download icon at the bottom right. To use it in a video, click or drag its thumbnail onto the timeline. To use the generated image in the Clideo project and combine it with video clips, text, music, narration, or your own media, place it on the timeline and make the required edits. You can use it as a background, a full-screen visual, part of a slideshow, or maybe the starting image for an image-to-video generation. To add a title, use the Text menu in Clideo's editor rather than asking the model to also add important lettering. When the composition is ready, click Export, choose a video export setting, and click Continue. Download the processed video from the result page. For the wider creative workflow, explore our AI content creation guide.

Tips for better AI-generated images

You don't need to become a prompt engineer to create useful AI images. A few simple habits can help you explain your idea, avoid unnecessary generations, and spot the details that need another look. Think of these as ways to give the model clearer direction while keeping the creative decisions in your hands.

Start with the job the image needs to do

A thumbnail for YouTube videos, a product concept, and a video background need different compositions. Decide where the image will appear before writing the prompt. Choose an appropriate aspect ratio when the model offers it, and leave room for titles or other elements you plan to add later. A beautiful square image may lose its most important detail when cropped into a vertical story. This planning gives you more creative freedom without relying on post-processing to rescue the framing.

Put the subject first and make the details visible

Begin with what matters most: "a white running shoe on a mirrored platform" gives the model a clearer starting point than a long description of the atmosphere. Replace vague adjectives with things it can represent. Instead of "professional", describe "clean studio lighting, a neutral background, and a centered product". Instead of "dramatic", try "strong side lighting, deep shadows, and storm clouds".

Give the composition some direction

Include framing, angle, distance, and placement when they matter. A close-up, overhead view, low angle, or subject on the right can change how the image works. If you need space for a title, say where that space should be and keep it visually quiet. Check the result at its intended display size, too: an interesting detail may disappear in a small thumbnail.

Use enough detail without overloading the scene

A simple background may need only a few instructions. Product images or complex concept art usually benefit from more detail about materials, lighting, perspective, and surroundings. Keep one clear idea per generation, and check that the instructions agree with each other. Asking for an empty background filled with dozens of plants gives the model a small creative disagreement to resolve.

Revise the complete prompt

If something doesn't work, revise the relevant part of the full prompt while keeping the useful instructions about the subject, setting, and style. Then generate again. Changing one or two parts of the brief makes comparisons easier, although each new generation can still change other details.

Treat a reference as guidance

When your selected model supports reference images, attach the picture and explain what should remain recognizable and what may change. Compare the new result with the source, especially for product shape, faces, clothing, and markings. A reference does not guarantee that every detail will stay identical. Use images you have permission to upload and avoid misleading uses of a person's likeness.

Check lettering separately

For images with text, choose a model suited to that task, specify the exact wording, and keep the copy manageable. Inspect every word and check for extra lettering. You can describe the lettering in everyday language and fine-tune its placement in the full prompt. If the text needs to stay editable or completely predictable, add it afterward in the editor rather than making it part of the generated picture.

Look beyond the first impression

Review small details, faces, hands, reflections, object counts, and perspective before publishing. Check whether the image communicates the intended idea, not just whether it looks polished. For explanatory illustrations, inspect the sequence and factual details as well: an attractive diagram can still explain something incorrectly.

Once you're happy with the picture, you can use it on its own or turn it into an AI-generated video or a short loop with our image-to-GIF workflow. Review those new results, too. AI may happily build you a greenhouse on Mars and then put the door behind a solid wall. A quick inspection before the grand opening is still a good idea.

Frequently asked questions How do I generate my own AI image? Choose an AI image model, write a prompt describing the subject and visual direction, select an aspect ratio, and generate the image. Review the result and refine the prompt if needed. Can I create an AI image from a photo? Yes, when the selected model supports reference images. Upload the photo as the reference and describe the new version or changes you want. What are inpainting and outpainting? Inpainting fills or replaces an area within an image, while outpainting generates content beyond its original borders. Some image tools offer these as dedicated controls. In Clideo, when using a reference-based workflow, describe everything you need in a prompt to generate a new version from your picture. Can AI edit an existing photo? A supported model can use an uploaded photo as a reference and generate a changed version. This is a generative workflow rather than precise layer-based editing, so review which details were preserved. Which AI image model should I choose? Choose according to the input and result you need. Compare whether a model accepts reference images, its available aspect ratios, and its visual characteristics. Try models separately when the best fit is not obvious. What makes a good AI image prompt? A good prompt clearly identifies the subject, setting, composition, lighting, colors, and visual style. Include only the details that matter, and refine one or two elements at a time. Can I make AI images for free? Generate button. See AI generation requires a registered account and enough credits for the selected model and settings. If you're comparing a free AI image generator or a free plan with paid options, check the current credit allowance and the cost displayed on thebutton. See how credits work for details. Can I use AI-generated images commercially? Clideo doesn't claim ownership of images you generate or edit with AI. You can use them commercially, subject to the applicable terms and third-party rights. However, your image may not be unique: other users could receive similar results, and generating it doesn't guarantee that you can claim or register copyright in it. Before publishing, check that you have the necessary rights and permissions, and be transparent about the use of AI by labeling the image as AI-generated or AI-edited. Can I download an image generated with AI separately? Yes. In Media, hover over the generated image thumbnail and click its Download icon. You can save the image separately without exporting a video project.

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