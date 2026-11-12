How to Make an AI Video: Step-by-Step Guide

You have a video in mind, but one shot is missing: steam rising from a cup, a boat crossing a lake, or a place you can't get to with a camera. An AI video generator gives you another way to create that footage. Describe the scene or supply a still image, then use the generated clip in your project.

Maybe you're putting together a social media post, testing an idea for a marketing campaign, or simply curious about what AI can create. Whatever your reason, you don't need an elaborate production setup to get started. In this guide, we'll explore how to make AI video content with Clideo, step by step. We'll use a simple scene of a steaming cup of coffee to see how an idea can become a moving video, whether you're starting with a text description or an existing image.

What is AI video generation

AI video generation is the process of creating moving visuals with an AI video generator. Instead of filming a scene yourself, you describe the subject, setting, movement, camera direction, and visual style, or provide a still image as a starting frame or visual reference, where supported. The AI video generator interprets the provided input and then generates a video clip.

There are two common ways to create AI videos:

Text to video: You describe the scene you want to see in a prompt. This works well when you have an idea rather than existing media.

You describe the scene you want to see in a prompt. This works well when you have an idea rather than existing media. Image to video: You upload a still image and describe how it should move. The image becomes the visual starting point for the clip.

The same prompt can produce very different videos depending on the AI model behind the generator. Think of the model as the technology that turns your description or reference image into a video. Each model has its own strengths: some handle movement more naturally, others are better at certain visual styles, details, or sound. They may also offer different settings and controls.

And where can you find these models? You can create short AI videos right inside familiar AI chats like Gemini or Grok. For more specialized tools, there are platforms like Runway and Adobe Firefly, which develop their own video models. Online video editors like Clideo take another approach: they bring multiple AI video models together in one place, so you can try the one that suits your idea and then continue editing your video.

Did you know? AI-generated video has been around longer than today's prompt-based tools. In 2016, MIT researchers demonstrated a model that could create tiny, roughly one-second clips of waves, people moving, and train stations.

Why create videos with AI

An AI video generator can help when filming is impractical, slow, or simply unnecessary. It can also be useful for testing a visual concept, filling a gap in an edit, or creating a scene that would be difficult to record in real life.

For example, you can generate AI videos for:

short social media clips, including vertical videos;

marketing and promo videos;

explainer videos, tutorials, and presentations;

atmospheric shots and transitions;

imaginative scenes, characters, or locations;

product concepts and visual experiments, such as bringing AI-generated images to life.

AI video creation is especially helpful at the idea stage. You can test a camera angle, mood, or setting before deciding which direction is worth developing.

Choose the right AI video workflow

Before writing a prompt or clicking Generate, decide what you're starting with and what you want the video to do.

Text-to-video generation

Choose text-to-video when you want to create a scene from scratch. You can start with something as simple as "make a beautiful lake video", and the AI will come up with its own interpretation. But if you have a particular scene in mind, a more detailed prompt can help you get closer to what you imagine.

You can guide the model by describing:

The main subject: who or what should appear in the video. The setting: where and when the scene takes place. The action: what should happen. The camera: the angle or movement you want. The visual style and mood: how the video should look and feel.

For example: "A small red sailboat crossing a misty lake at sunrise, viewed from the shore, slow camera pan, calm cinematic atmosphere."

You don't have to include all five elements every time. Add the details that matter to your idea, but don't feel you need to describe every little thing. An overly long prompt with too many instructions can confuse the model, too. The goal is to give the AI enough direction without leaving it with too much to juggle.

Image-to-video generation

Choose image-to-video when you already have a product photo, illustration, character, or other still image. Upload it as the starting image and describe what you want to happen. You can keep your instructions simple or combine different types of movement and changes:

Subject movement: a character turning their head, a cat walking across the room, or a dress swaying in the wind. Camera movement: a slow zoom-in, a camera pan, or a smooth orbit around an object. Scene changes: clouds drifting across the sky, lights gradually turning on, or a flower opening its petals.

For example, you could upload an illustration of a garden and ask the AI to make the leaves sway gently, fireflies glow and move around, and the camera slowly move closer.

Some models let you use a reference image without making it the first frame. Others accept separate start and end images. These options give you more creative control over the result, but depend on the model you choose.

Picking an AI model

There's no single AI model that works best for every video. Start with what you want to create. Many models work from text prompts, but if you're animating a photo, check that your chosen model also supports image inputs. If sound is important, check whether it can generate audio along with the video.

Then compare the available duration, aspect ratio, resolution, and credit cost. You can always experiment with another model if the first one doesn't quite capture your idea.

How to make an AI video with Clideo

With Clideo, you don't have to stick to a single AI model or switch between separate AI video tools to generate and edit your videos. You can choose from different models, create a video from a text prompt or an image, and then continue working on it in the same editor. Add your own footage, music, text, or subtitles to turn a short AI-generated clip into a complete video.

And video isn't the only thing you can generate. Clideo also lets you create AI-generated images, background music, and sound effects in the same Generate panel. So if you need a background image or a soundtrack for your project, you can create those without switching tools. Read more about Clideo's AI video editing options.

Let's see how video generation works. The available settings may differ depending on the model you choose, but the basic steps are much the same.

Plan one clear scene Start small. Decide what should happen in a single clip rather than trying to fit an entire story into one generation. For our example, steam will rise from a cup of coffee while the camera slowly moves closer. Write down the subject, action, location, mood, and intended format. If the clip is for a social post, presentation, or marketing video, choose the aspect ratio early so you can compose the scene for the correct canvas. Open the AI video generator Open Clideo Video Editor and start a project. In the sidebar, click Generate, select Video, and open the Model drop-down list. Choose a model for your input: text, an image, or start and end frames where supported. Check the settings available for that model. These can include aspect ratio, duration, resolution, and audio. Not every model offers every option. For more on the available inputs and controls, see How to use AI Media Generator in Video Editor. Add an image if needed For an image-to-video workflow, upload the visual you want to animate. Use a clear source image with a well-defined subject. If the frame contains too many competing elements, the model has more decisions to make and fewer chances to guess exactly what you meant. When a model supports reference images or separate first and last frames, upload them in the corresponding fields. A reference image provides visual direction, while a first frame directly establishes how the clip begins. If an image is required for the selected model, you'll need to add it before you can generate the video. Write the text prompt Describe what should be visible and what should change over time. Keep the instructions concrete and put the most important information first. A practical prompt structure is: Subject + setting + action + camera direction + style and lighting. For example: "A ceramic coffee cup on a wooden table, steam rising slowly, morning sunlight through a nearby window, gentle camera push-in, warm realistic style". If you want to try an image-to-video generation, focus more on motion because the uploaded image already defines much of the appearance: "The steam curls upward while sunlight shifts softly across the table; slow camera push-in; keep the cup shape unchanged". Clideo tip: Make room for what you're working on. Need a better view of the timeline or a larger video preview? Drag the border between them to resize the workspace. You can also drag the edge of the options panel to make it wider or narrower; the preview adjusts automatically. Choose the generation settings Select an aspect ratio that fits the final destination so you do not need to crop the generated image later. A 9:16 vertical clip is useful for short-form social video, 16:9 works well for landscape video, and 1:1 creates a square frame. Other ratios may also be available. Choose the duration and resolution when the model provides those controls. Some models can generate sound with the visuals, while others create silent clips. If audio is unavailable or does not suit the project, you can add music, voiceover, or recorded sound later in the editor. Generate and review the clip Check the credit cost on the Generate button, then click it and stay on the page until generation finishes. AI generation requires a registered account and consumes credits; each new attempt uses additional credits. Watch the entire result, looking for realistic motion, subject consistency, composition, camera behavior, and a convincing ending. In our coffee scene, the steam should move while the cup keeps its shape. If you would like to make a change, try changing one or two details in your prompt rather than rewriting everything at once. Make the action clearer, simplify the scene, adjust the camera direction, or try another model. Each new prompt starts a new generation, so focused changes make comparisons easier. Edit the generated video You can find all the generated clips in Media. To edit any of them, add them to the timeline by clicking their thumbnail or dragging them there. You can combine them with your own video and images, arrange clips on the timeline, trim or split footage, crop or resize, and adjust visual settings such as brightness or color. You can also add regular text, generate subtitles from speech, upload an SRT file, translate subtitles, change their font, size, color, and position, or add transitions between scenes. For audio, upload your own music, use the royalty-free music library, record your voice, or create an AI voiceover. You can also use the AI Agent in Clideo's desktop web editor. Instead of choosing every tool manually, describe what you want to do in natural language. The agent can help generate video, images, and audio, arrange clips, adjust visual settings, or add elements to your project. You can then fine-tune the result yourself using the regular editing controls. Export the final video Preview the complete project before exporting. Check pacing, text placement, subtitle timing, and audio levels. Click Export at the top right, choose an available export setting, and click Continue. Clideo supports project export options from 480p through 2160p, depending on the plan. Keep in mind that your project assets need to have the same or higher original resolution, as exporting the wholle project at a higher resolution won't upscale its lower-resolution original sources. When processing finishes, click Download on the result page.

Tips for better AI-generated videos

You don't need to be a filmmaker or a prompt-writing expert to create a good AI video. A few simple habits can help you get closer to what you have in mind, avoid unnecessary attempts, and make better use of your AI credits.

Describe action

A beautiful setting is a good start, but movement is what makes it a video. Instead of just describing "a futuristic city at night", try adding "a train glides between glowing towers". One clear action can make a big difference.

Keep each clip focused

Don't try to squeeze an entire story into a few seconds. If your idea involves several important events, generate separate clips and put them together in the editor. This gives you more control over the timing and sequence.

Don't overdirect

Camera instructions can help, especially when you have a particular shot in mind. A close-up, overhead view, or slow pan might be all you need. Combining too many camera movements in one short clip can produce unpredictable results.

Choose the right model

Not all AI models work the same way. Some support reference images or audio generation, while others offer different durations, resolutions, or aspect ratios. Start with a small experiment. Choose a shorter duration or lower resolution, if available, to see how the model handles your idea before spending more credits on a longer or higher-quality video.

Think about the final format

Creating a vertical video for social media? Choose the appropriate aspect ratio from the start rather than cropping important details later. If you plan to add titles or video subtitles, leave some breathing room around your subject.

Change one thing at a time

Treat your first result as a draft, not a final verdict. If something looks wrong, adjust one or two details and try again. Changing everything at once makes it harder to understand what actually improved the video. And remember, each new generation uses credits.

Look beyond the first impression

A clip might look impressive at first glance, but watch it all the way through. Check faces, hands, text, logos, and objects that should stay consistent between frames. Pay particular attention to details that matter for your project.

Give your video the finishing touches

AI-generated footage doesn't have to be the finished product. Trim awkward moments, combine scenes, add music, text, or subtitles, and adjust the pacing in the editor to make a more polished video. Sometimes a few small edits make more difference than generating another clip.

And one last thing: even the same prompt with the same model and settings can produce a different video next time. Is it the weather, the position of the stars, or the AI's mood? Who knows. But generative AI has a certain amount of randomness built in. So don't be surprised if you get perfect cinematic lighting one day and a coffee cup with an extra handle the next. The director's job isn't quite obsolete yet.

Frequently asked questions Do I need to install video editing software? No. Clideo works in a web browser, so you can generate and edit video without installing desktop software. How do I make an AI video from a photo? Choose an image-to-video model, upload the photo as the starting image, and describe the movement you want. Then select the available settings and generate the clip. Can an AI video include sound? Some models generate audio together with the video, while others create silent clips. In Clideo, you can add music, narration, recordings, or other audio in the editor afterward. You can also create AI music and sound effects using Generate → Audio. How can I edit an AI-generated clip? You can manually trim, split, crop, arrange, or combine it with your own media, text, subtitles, music, and voiceover. How do I choose the best AI video generator model? Start with the input and controls you need. Compare support for reference, start and end images, aspect ratio, duration, resolution, and audio. The most suitable AI video model is the one that handles your particular scene well. Can I generate AI videos on my iPhone? Yes. Clideo's iOS Video Editor app also includes an AI Media Generator. You can choose a video model, enter a prompt, add images where supported, and adjust the available settings. Can I download the generated video without exporting a project? Yes. Open Media, hover over the generated clip, and click the Download icon at the bottom right of its thumbnail. This saves the source clip. Export the project instead if you want your timeline edits, text, and other elements included. Is Clideo's AI video generator free? Generate button before you start. You can read more about No. Each generation uses credits depending on the model and settings, so check the amount shown on thebutton before you start. You can read more about how credits work

Create your first AI video Choose an AI model in Clideo's Video Editor, describe your idea, and generate your video in one click. Create AI video